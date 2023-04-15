BFNL: Roos look improved, but Dragons too strong in QEO slogfest

SANDHURST absorbed a challenge from what looks to be an improved Kangaroo Flat to win a wet-weather slog at the QEO by eight points in Saturday's opening round of the BFNL season.
Goals were at a premium with just 13 kicked for the grinding match, with the Dragons booting four of the last five majors to prevail 7.7 (49) to 6.5 (41).
Against what has been a long-time nemesis for Kangaroo Flat, the Roos spent 93 of the game's 134 minutes in front and when they led by 10 points early in the final quarter a first win over the Dragons since 2011 was very much in the offing.
But the Dragons answered the challenge, with a pair of clutch goals to returning star Andrew Collins helping the home side to a hard-fought victory.
"We were impressed with the way Kangaroo Flat played and they certainly made us earn the win, that's for sure," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"We only had one rotation after half-time, so it was a really tough win. Kangaroo Flat looks like they are greatly improved, so we're happy to bank that win today and move on to next week."
Kangaroo Flat under new non-playing coach Nathan Johns got the jump on the Dragons and put scoreboard pressure on early, kicking the first three goals of the game through recruit Luke Foreman, co-captain Ethan Roberts and Jarryd Wiegard, who has returned to the Roos from Mitiamo.
It was clear from the outset the underdog Roos were going to bring plenty of heat to the contest, while their half-back line led by the poised Ryan O'Keefe was impressive in launching attack from defence.
The Roos led by 14 points at quarter-time, 3.3 to 1.1 - a handy early advantage given the conditions.
With the rain setting in during the second quarter the game lived in contest with constant stoppages be it around the ground or boundary throw-ins.
Despite just one goal being kicked for the second term - by Sandhurst's Noah Walsh - the quarter lasted 34 minutes.
With the Roos held scoreless in the second quarter the Dragons cut the deficit to five points at half-time before what was a stalemate of a third term in which both teams scored 1.2 apiece as the game continued as a contested slogfest.
With the game up for grabs at three quarter-time it was the Roos who landed the first blow of the final term when Foreman after winning a sprint back towards goal got his boot to the ball to soccer his second and put Kangaroo Flat 10 points up, 5.5 to 3.7, at the five-minute mark.
However, having kicked just three goals for the first 104 minutes of the game, the Dragons unleashed a flurry of three in a row in 13 minutes to Collins, co-coach Bryce Curnow, who moved forward in the final term, and recruit Lachlan Wright to lead by eight points.
But the Roos wouldn't lie down and when Jack Barass converted a set-shot from 30m at the Barnard Street end Kangaroo Flat was back within two points and right in the hunt with 6:24 to play.
The game remained in the balance until Collins kicked the sealer when he marked and goaled from 40m out to ensure the Dragons' 2023 campaign got off to a winning start.
Dragons' recruit Harry Monk (hyper-extended knee) left the field late in the first quarter, while experienced midfielder Lee Coghlan (tight calf) didn't play after half-time and Sandhurst will monitor defender Isaac Ruff's tight hamstring.
Conversely, the Roos lost ruckman Dean Waterstone (dislocated shoulder) in the opening minute, leaving Toby Roberts to carry a heavy load against star Dragons' ruckman Hamish Hosking.
Connick said after the match he would be seeking clarification during the week regarding several ruck infringements paid against Hosking, who was named among the best for the Dragons as was Roberts for the Roos.
The hard-at-it duo of Isaac Carracher and James Coghlan were superb in the tough conditions for Sandhurst to be its standouts, while for the Roos in what was their most competitive showing against Sandhurst since last beating the Dragons in 2011 midfielder Mitch Trewhella was in-and-under all day to be their best.
"We needed a bit more reward for effort in the first quarter; it was 16 inside-50s to five, but we didn't capitalise as well as we could have," Roos' coach Johns said.
"But overall, we definitely showed a lot of fight today and it will be a good learning curve for us."
