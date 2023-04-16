LVFNL ROUND 2: Mean Machine fends off Eagles in four-point thriller

BRIDGEWATER is off to a 2-0 start in the Loddon Valley league season after winning an arm-wrestle against Maiden Gully YCW by four points on Saturday.
The Mean Machine prevailed 8.8 (56) to 7.10 (52) at home in an old-fashioned wet-weather battle.
Bridgewater kicked three goals to two in the final term to fend off the Eagles, who produced a much improved showing from round one when they could muster just one behind in a 127-point loss to Marong.
"We got there in the end in what was a really tight contest for most of the day," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"The conditions played into it a bit, but it was just one of those games where neither side could break free."
In a game where just 15 goals were kicked, the effort of Darcy Wood - who copped a heavy bump during the game and was able to pass a concussion test to return to the field - to kick three was significant for the Mean Machine.
"Darcy was fantastic in the first half in particular with a couple of really nice goals; it wasn't a great day for scoring, so to kick three goals was a great effort," Ladson said.
"It was one of those games where we had a handful of guys who were really consistent all day; Harry Donegan, Charlton Hindle and young Darcy (Wood) played really well, big Nick Hall was good and Tyler Estrada was solid.
"But on a day like today everyone needs to have their moment at some stage."
Among the standouts for the Eagles was forward Brandon Dimech, who kicked two goals and was a strong-marking presence in the challenging conditions.
"I reckon Brandon would have taken a dozen marks; his marking capabilities are unreal," Maiden Gully YCW coach Jay McDonald said.
"It's always hard to accept losing by less than a goal and we had our chances to win the game, but we'll take a fair bit out of it in terms of the way we fought it right out until the end.
"It was a real slog of a game and, unfortunately, we ran out of time."
After unfurling its 2022 premiership flag Marong overcame an early surge from Inglewood to record a comfortable victory.
Inglewood made an explosive start to the game, kicking 5.1 to 0.4 in the opening term to lead by 27 points at quarter-time.
However, the Panthers hit back hard over the final three quarters, kicking 18 goals to one to turn the 27-point deficit at the first break into an 84-point win, 18.15 (123) to 6.3 (39) at Marong.
"Inglewood was all over us in the first quarter; they were very physical around the contest, played the conditions a lot better than us and we were just a bit off early," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"We were under the pump, but we adjusted at quarter-time and fought our way back into the game.
"We got our hands on the footy in the second quarter and started to hit the scoreboard, but to have been five goals down early, I can't remember being challenged like that over the past couple of years."
The Panthers closed the gap to seven points at half-time before unleashing a 10-goal to none blitz in the third quarter as star veteran Kain Robins asserted his authority up forward.
"Our midfielders Nathan Devanny, David Johnstone and Jimmy Gadsden got busy in the third quarter and we got supply into our forwards; Kain kicked four or five goals in the quarter and took some really solid marks," Jacobs said.
Robins booted seven goals for the match to outscore the Blues off his own boot, while new ruckman Michael Bradbury, Brandyn Grenfell, Jack McCaig and Ryley Taylor each kicked two.
After their 5.1 opening quarter the Blues, whose best was Tom Kennedy, could muster just 1.2 for the remainder of the game.
"The boys cracked in really well in the first half, but we didn't adapt to the conditions when the rain came as well as what they did," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"The first half was really positive, but unfortunately we just couldn't keep it up for the whole game."
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine conceded just one goal in dishing out a 90-point hiding at home to Newbridge.
The Bears won 15.15 (105) to 1.3 (9) to join Bridgewater and Marong in making a 2-0 start to the season.
"They were tough conditions today; it rained all day, so to kick the score we did was pleasing," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
Among the players to revel in the greasy conditions for the Bears was stalwart Andrew Gladman, who kicked five goals.
"I describe him as a bit like a fine wine; he just keeps getting better with age," Laird said.
"He could have kicked eight, but missed a couple of late ones. To get five goals from your full-forward on a day like today, you can't ask for much more than that."
Also impressing was new Bears' midfielder Nash Kemp.
"He grew up playing in Gisborne, so the conditions today suited him. He was really clean with the ball and did a lot of grunt work for us, so it was good to see him get some reward," Laird said.
The Maroons' sole goal was kicked in the second quarter by recruit David Romer, while Dylan Lloyd was named best for Newbridge, which is now 1-1.
After a bye in round one Pyramid Hill began its 2023 season with a 31-point win over Calivil United.
In a dour struggle the Bulldogs cracked the game open in the final term to win 7.16 (58) to 3.9 (27) at Calivil.
So tough were the conditions, both sides had just one goal on the board at half-time.
"It was a tough game to watch; I think it would be fair to say I don't think there were any of the 44 players on the ground who were able to control the ball cleanly today," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
The win came in what was the 250th senior game at Pyramid Hill for the Bulldogs' Gavin James.
"Gav is the heart and soul of the team. Apart from two seasons at Huntly he has played the rest of his career here at Pyramid Hill and done everything for the club," Fitzpatrick said.
"He is the definition of both a team and a community man and it was really important we won for him today."
Forward Bailey George and recruit Jesse Sheahan off half-back led the best for the Bulldogs, while Tom Brennan kicked three of their seven goals.
Darcy Thompson was named best for the Demons.
