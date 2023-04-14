Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Challenging road games for Bendigo-based CV League clubs

April 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Gully heads to Shepparton trying to avoid a second-straight loss to start the CV League One Men season.
Spring Gully heads to Shepparton trying to avoid a second-straight loss to start the CV League One Men season.

Week two of the CV League season will give some of the Bendigo-based clubs a better indication of where they sit in the pecking order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.