Challenging road games for Bendigo-based CV League clubs

Week two of the CV League season will give some of the Bendigo-based clubs a better indication of where they sit in the pecking order.
Strathdale and Epsom scored impressive wins in round one against Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Spring Gully respectively, but they face a steep step up in class in round two.
The Blues and Scorpions hit the road for games with the best two teams of 2022 - Shepparton South and Tatura.
South defeated Tatura in round one and is widely-considered the title favourite in 2023.
After dropping all three points to Epsom, Spring Gully is staring at a 0-2 start.
The Reds are away to a Shepparton United side on Saturday that could be the biggest improvers this season.
The only League One Men's match in Bendigo this weekend is at Truscott Reserve on Saturday night where Eaglehawk hosts Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Both sides suffered heavy defeats in round one, but the Hawks should be too classy this time around.
Spring Gully plays its first game of the season in CV League One Women action.
The Reds are seen as the team most likely to challenge the rampant Strathfieldsaye Colts United for the women's title.
The Reds have a challenging first-up encounter against a Shepparton United side coming off a 4-1 round one victory over Eaglehawk.
Tatura was the surprise packet in round one, scoring a 6-0 win over Shepparton South.
The Ibises host Strathdale on Sunday.
League One Men fixture: Saturday - Shepparton United v Spring Gully at 5.30pm, FC Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye Colts United at 7.30pm. Sunday - Shepparton South v Epsom at 3pm, Tatura v Strathdale at 3pm.
League One Women fixture: Saturday - Shepparton United v Spring Gully at 3.30pm, FC Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye Colts United at 3.30pm. Sunday - Tatura v Strathdale at 11am.
League Two Men fixture: Saturday - La Trobe Uni Red v Shepparton Jaguars at 5pm. Sunday - Golden City Rams v La Trobe Uni Black at 1pm, Border Raiders v Deniliquin Wanderers at 2pm, Golden City v Shepparton at 3pm.
League Two Women fixture: Saturday - La Trobe Uni v Epsom at 3pm. Sunday - Golden City v Kyneton at 11am, Swan Hill v Castlemaine at noon.
