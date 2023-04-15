Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Artists with disabilities on show at Red Door Community Centre's inaugural exhibition

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:02pm, first published April 15 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yvette Adamson has her work showcased at Red Door Community Centre's latest exhibition. Picture by Noni Hyett
Yvette Adamson has her work showcased at Red Door Community Centre's latest exhibition. Picture by Noni Hyett

Three passionate amateur artists have had their work put on display at the Red Door Community Centre's inaugural art exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.