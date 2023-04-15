Three passionate amateur artists have had their work put on display at the Red Door Community Centre's inaugural art exhibition.
Until Friday, April 21, Yvette Adamson, Leisa George and Jacqueline Walsh all have their work on show for free at the Bendigo Pottery complex.
The exhibition is run by SportzRulz Australia, which provides support and services for people living with disabilities.
Adamson said it was great to have a space to show off her acrylic paintings, mostly of animals.
"I like people's reaction towards the artwork and I love showing my art to people and just getting the feedback and getting my artwork out there," she said. "I've done it all my life and I'll keep doing it forever."
The exhibition also gave budding artists a chance to sell their work, although Adamson said it's not about the money.
"What I put into the work that matters to me the most," she said.
"I love to give something to other people, whether it's the feedback I get or whether it's something that's touched people with animals they can connect to or in other things that can inspire them in different ways."
George, who specialised in fluid art using cups of paint and different techniques, said the Red Door Community Centre inspired her to get back into art.
"I'm bipolar, so I struggle with groups and crowds and all that sort of stuff," she said.
"I started coming to Red Door to help me make my phone calls and it was a space where I could come and do some art.
"I actually had stopped painting for 12 months, I had a really bad bout of depression."
George said the Red Door's dedicated art space, which is loaned from Bendigo Pottery, helped her get back into her passion.
"I can just walk in and my paintings are all there, and that's what I'm meant to do when I'm there. I'm painting again, which is wonderful. I love it.
"It's great to be able to have a dedicated space and have it all set up rather than at home where you've got to set it up and pull it down and [you've got] the kids and the dog."
