BFNL season predictions and the big questions ahead of round one

GISBORNE v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm, Saturday at Gardiner Reserve
Once the hunter, now the hunted, how will Gisborne handle the target on its back?
Recent history suggests Gisborne faces a giant task to win a second-straight flag.
Winning back-to-back premierships in the BFNL is not as easy as it once was.
Marybrough (1998-99), Gisborne (2002-03 and 2005-06), Eaglehawk (2007-08), Golden Square (2009-2013) and Strathfieldsaye (2014-15) all achieved it in the past 25 years.
However, no team has managed to do it since the Storm in 2014-15.
Is that due to the salary cap and/or player points system? Or has the depth of the BFNL improved? Most likely it's a combination of both.
Gisborne has lost seven players from its 2022 premiership side - a significant turnover - and most of their places will be filled by youth.
Star midfielder Brad Bernacki looks likely to play most of the year in the VFL with Essendon.
There's still more than enough talent in the Gisborne squad, so they should be a lock to play finals.
How quickly their first and second-year players develop will determine if the Dogs are a top-three team again.
Can the Storm's new-look forward line propel the club to another grand final berth?
The short answer is yes.
If the Storm have VFL-aligned midfielders Jake Moorhead and Cal McCarty for the majority of the season then the new forward set-up will get plenty of opportunities to shine.
New full-forward Jack Exell turned heads during the club's practice matches, while 200cm forward Jed Brereton is going to be a nightmare match-up for opposition defenders.
Then there's Lachlan Sharp and James Schischka and, potentially, Cooper Jones if his shoulder rehab continues to be successful.
Despite losing Kallen Geary to Eaglehawk, the Storm appear to have most bases covered.
Most clubs will be thinking that if they're to win the flag, they'll have to go through the Storm at some stage in September.
GOLDEN SQUARE v KYNETON
2.20pm, Saturday at Wade Street
How do Golden Square take an extra step in 2023?
The Dogs didn't do a lot wrong in 2022 and they have all the ingredients to be a premiership side.
Four young players have the potential to go to another level in 2023. Midfielders Jack Hickman and Ricky Monti are potential A-graders, while key position players Tom Strauch and Braydon Vaz have plenty of upside.
They could take some heat off key forwards Joel Brett and Jaydem Burke.
Brett and Burke kicked 153 goals between them in 2022, but only managed a combined eight goals against quality opposition in three finals.
More avenues to goal, and less reliance on Brett and Burke, will make the DOgs a tougher team to stop.
After an encouraging 2022, can the Tigers close the gap on the top teams?
Continuity is so important when building a top-five team.
The Tigers were building a very impressive squad, but the off-season departures of Rhys Magin, Frazer Driscoll, Guy Dickson, Dean Bartrop, Louis Thompson, Louis Phillips, Ben Xihira and Ned O'Sullivan put the club back a step.
They've recruited well, with midfielder/forward Tom Quinn expected to cause plenty of trouble for opponents and Gisborne premiership forward Ethan Foreman is capable of kicking a bag of goals on his day.
Coach Paul Chapman has the job of moulding a new-look squad. Their best footy will come in the second half of the season, so if they can stay in touch with the top five through the first nine rounds they could come home with a rush and pinch a finals berth.
MARYBOROUGH v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm, Saturday at Princes Park
What's a pass mark for Maryborough?
It's not about wins and losses for Maryborough. Success will be measured on the development of the club's first and second-year senior players and how the Pies play.
Coach Coby Perry has indicated it's not his style to flood the backline and protect the scoreboard. While that could lead to some heavy defeats, long-term it could be the best way forward for a young list.
Great to see high-quality midfielder Bailey Edwards named in the Maryborough side for round one.
What's a pass mark for Castlemaine?
The pass/fail mark for Castlemaine will come post-season in terms of retention. No matter how many games the club wins, the Pies have to create an environment where their home-grown talent wants to stay at Camp Reserve.
They can't afford another off-season where local, young talent the calibre of the Denahy siblings, Will Moran, Declan Slingo and Jack Chester depart.
Young players Brodie Byrne and Callum McConachy impressed in 2022 and they're the players that the Pies can build their future midfield around.
SOUTH BENDIGO v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm, Saturday at Harry Trott Oval
Will the move to Harry Trott Oval change the way the Bloods play?
South Bendigo surged to the second week of the BFNL finals last year on the back of a high-possession game style.
The Bloods relished the open spaces of the QEO and were mighty hard to beat.
Harry Trott Oval, in comparison to the QEO, is a postage stamp.
Clearances will be crucial and it will be harder to find space to chip the ball around.
All eyes will be on new ruckman Macgregor Cameron, who fills a major deficiency the Bloods had last year.
Will the recruits be enough to turn the Hawks from pretenders to contenders?
On face value the answer is yes.
You add players of the class and experience of Jarryn Geary and Kallen Geary into any middle of the road BFNL side and they're going to make a difference.
Hopefully, they stay fit and play the majority of the season.
As good as the brothers are, what they do won't be the deciding factor in how far the Hawks go in 2023.
There remains a question mark on the Hawks' depth and can their forward line produce winning scores consistently against the top teams?
SANDHURST v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm, Saturday at QEO
Is Cobi Maxted the most important player to Sandhurst's flag push?
If he's not at the top of the podium he's one step off.
He averaged four goals per game in 15 matches in 2022 and he's the mobile, strong marking target that every team craves.
He played for Collingwood's VFL team last week and has been selected for the Pies again this round.
That's great news for Cobi, but not so much for the Dragons.
Can Kangaroo Flat make a leap out of the bottom three?
For the Roos' loyal, parochial supporters you'd love the answer to be yes.
The young talent that decided not to jump ship will be further improved.
Ryan O'Keefe is already one of the most versatile players in the competition, while Mitch Trewhella is a ball magnet in the middle of the ground.
Just how good the Roos' new tall timber is will be season-defining.
Gach Chuol is 205cm, Dean Waterstone is 196cm while twins Zac and Jordan Rouse and Angus Grant are around the 191cm mark.
READ MORE: BFNL teams round one
ADAM BOURKE
Top five: Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst, Gisborne, Eaglehawk
Grand finalists: Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye
Premier: Golden Square
Wooden spoon: Castlemaine
Michelsen Medal: Cal McCarty (Strathfieldsaye)
Ron Best Medal: Joel Brett (Golden Square)
LUKE WEST
Top five: Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst, Gisborne
Grand finalists: Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye
Premier: Golden Square
Wooden spoon: Castlemaine
Michelsen Medal: Billy Evans (Eaglehawk)
Ron Best Medal: Joel Brett (Golden Square)
KIERAN ILES
Top five: Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne
Grand finalists: Eaglehawk, Golden Square
Premier: Eaglehawk
Wooden spoon: Castlemaine
Michelsen Medal: Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo)
Ron Best Medal: Joel Brett (Golden Square)
RICHARD JONES
Top five: Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne
Grand finalists: Golden Square, Eaglehawk
Premier: Golden Square
Wooden spoon: Castlemaine
Michelsen Medal: Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo)
Ron Best Medal: Joel Brett (Golden Square)
ROUND ONE TIPS
Adam Bourke: Strathfieldsaye, Maryborough, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst, Golden Square
Luke West: Strathfieldsaye, Maryborough, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst, Golden Square
Kieran Iles: Gisborne, Maryborough, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst, Golden Square
Richard Jones: Strathfieldsaye, Maryborough, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst, Golden Square
