BFNL season predictions and the big questions ahead of round one

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 14 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:30pm
Premiership skipper Pat McKenna was not named in Gisborne's team to play Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Premiership skipper Pat McKenna was not named in Gisborne's team to play Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

GISBORNE v STRATHFIELDSAYE

