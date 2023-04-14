The Bendigo Pioneers passed a tough test last weekend with flying colours and on Sunday they'll sit an even tougher examination.
The Pioneers disposed of likely finalist Tasmania by 38 points last Saturday and this Sunday they host a Gippsland Power squad that Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree expects to challenge for a top-four spot.
And the Pioneers will be without their best player Harley Reid.
Reid will be in South Australia to play for the AFL Academy against Port Adelaide's SANFL team at Adelaide Hills on Saturday, as part of the AFL's Gather Round.
The match will be played as a curtain-closer to the AFL round five game between the Brisbane Lions and North Melbourne at Mount Barker.
"Going forward, Harley will have Victoria Country and AFL Academy commitments, so it's probably a good time for us and him (that he misses a Pioneers game),'' O'Bree said.
"I don't want to be disrespectful to the Talent League, but it's going to be good for Harley's development for him to go away and be challenged with the Academy game."
Reid torched the Devils last week, with 25 touches, six marks and two goals in three quarters of play.
"His game was pretty good,'' an understated O'Bree said of Reid's performance last weekend.
Going into Sunday's game against Gippsland, the Pioneers are in third place with two wins and one loss from three games.
"The thing that impresses me most about this group is that they're incredibly close and their energy is really positive.
"We still have areas to improve on, but I'm in awe of the way they're going about it at the moment.
"Hopefully, everyone gets to see it on Sunday against a serious opponent that has made some significant improvements.
"They'll be at the top end of the ladder, so they'll be incredibly hard to beat."
The Pioneers'-Gippsland game is the first leg of a Coates Talent League triple-header at the QEO.
Murray plays Geelong from 1pm and Dandenong tackles the GWV Rebels from 3.30pm.
Pioneers' team to play Gippsland Power at the QEO from 10.30am on Sunday:
B: Xavier Austin, James Barrat, Bailey Cain
Hb: Pala Kuma, Mitch Dodos, Michael Kiraly
C: Tobie Travaglia, Tom Evans, Oliver Poole
Hf: R.J. Watson, Xavier Carter, Eli Pearce
F: Archer Day-Wicks, Hugh Byrne, Malik Gordon
Foll: Will Burke, Tait Poyser, Oskar Smartt
Inter: Will Rohde, Jobe Shanahan, Oliver Morris, Lucas Hurse, Elijah Brown, Harrison Sheahan
