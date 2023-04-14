Greater Bendigo has recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded 22 cases in the 24 hours leading up to April 14.
There are 116 active cases in the municipality.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges recorded 50 cases during the week, Mount Alexander (35), Central Goldfields (11), Campaspe (38), Gannawarra (6), Buloke (17) and Loddon recorded eight.
The data showed there was 5811 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, an increase of one per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 830, up from 825 last week.
There are 297 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 15 COVID patients, with two cleared cases, in intensive care.
There are five COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state continued to see an increase in cases, hospitalisations and intensive care admissions this week, with reported cases up one per cent and hospitalisations up 46 per cent.
The increase in transmission is being driven by the combination of waning immunity and the growth in recent weeks of multiple Omicron recombinant sublineages, particularly XBB.1.5, XBB.1.9.1 and XBB.1.16.
Sadly, a total of 30 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the department in the past week.
An average of four deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
