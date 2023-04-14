Fresh faces bring new energy to BFNL Hawks

FRESH playing faces, a new coach and a new season generally translate to a positive vibe.
It's the formula Eaglehawk hopes will propel the club to greater success on the netball court in 2023.
The Hawks will start the season as one of two BFNL clubs with a new coach, with club life member Kylie Piercy taking over the reins from last year's leaders, Eleisha Saunders and Elley Lawton.
Jordan Macilwain at Maryborough is the other fresh coach.
Saunders has stayed on as Piercy's A-grade assistant, while Lawton will have a playing role.
The Hawks will be aiming for improvement on last year's 4-14 season and eighth-placed finish, with Piercy hoping for a climb high enough to reach the finals.
She has also identified bridging the gap in the margin of their losses as a goal.
For a team on the rise, a round one clash against South Bendigo looms as a solid first-test for a new-look Hawks.
The Bloods have produced three straight top-five finishes and will have the added momentum of playing their first game as a permanent tenant at Harry Trott Oval.
Piercy expects rival coach Jannelle Hobbs to have South Bendigo primed for the occasion.
"Janelle always has an extremely fit team and they will be raring to go, no doubt, as will we," she said.
The Hawks have been extremely active on the recruiting front during the off-season, working tirelessly to add to their existing talent base, including Lawton, Gracie Berryman, last year's best and fairest winner Morgan Keating, Rani Madden and Kate Clow.
One of the newcomers, Gabe Marlow, who has crossed from LVNL club Mitiamo, where she won a premiership under Piercy in 2019, has been named co-captain alongside Keating.
An exciting new playing mix has given the Hawks a breath of fresh air, according to Piercy.
"There is a really positive upbeat vibe," she said.
"All the girls are getting around each other and are getting along so well.
"We've had some social functions already, so all the new girls have been welcomed with open arms by the existing girls, which is fantastic for the teams and club culture."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.