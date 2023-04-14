Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Fresh faces bring new energy to BFNL Hawks

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 14 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gracie Berryman will be a key player for Eaglehawk during the 2023 BFNL season. Picture by Noni Hyett
Gracie Berryman will be a key player for Eaglehawk during the 2023 BFNL season. Picture by Noni Hyett

FRESH playing faces, a new coach and a new season generally translate to a positive vibe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.