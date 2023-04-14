Any candidates interested in running a major regional arts festival should get to work on their CV.
The advertisement for the position of Castlemaine State Festival director is set to go live next week.
Departing director Glyn Roberts said the role had changed since he applied for the job six years ago, in particular with the establishment of the Goods Shed, which has become an increasing focus.
Laying the foundations for the new arts centre, which involved overseeing the building's renovation and setting up the festival's headquarters there, had been a big focus of his time in Castlemaine, Roberts says.
"I guess the first job for my successor will be to move it into the next stage ... to be ready for the next festival as a functioning art centre for the town," Roberts said.
Aside from that, whoever was "lucky enough" to get the gig would be free to "put their own stamp on the festival and take it in whatever direction they desire, really".
The director and his team have just wrapped up a very successful 2023 event, which this year saw more interstate, as well as regional and Melbourne visitors.
A longer - 16-day - run, merging into the Easter holidays, wider and more diverse programming and new venues and events contributed to its popularity, he says.
That was despite the need to "battle against the elements on some nights."
While the past three festivals had offered up "gorgeous, balmy 25 degree nights" during Easter, this year the temperature dropped to seven degrees one night.
"That didn't dampen anyone's spirits," Roberts said. "It was a fantastic event."
A "joyous mix" of local and international music, performance, talks, visual arts and family-friendly acts saw the likes of Indigenous electronic duo Electric Fields and Philadelphia rock legend Kurt Veil take to the stage along with Vika and Linda Bull, alt pop artist Jaguar Jonze, ANAM jazz players and the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra.
There were visual art installations and open studios, "crowd-pleasing circus and cabaret" and a night tour through the town led by Castlemaine teenagers.
Also "super cool" was the overlapping Castlemaine Fringe Festival, "a really great event", which at times worked in with its larger counterpart.
"Another interesting aspect to this unique town of Castlemaine is that it can sustain not only a major multi-arts festival but also an increasingly notable fringe festival and and all the other events and things that happen here," Roberts said.
"This year's was a really great edition that I hope has sort of set the tone of what we can do with the town and what audiences will respond to and how the festival can be this great activator of celebration.
"Whoever is lucky enough to take over from me can only take it from there."
The three-term festival director finishes in his role next Friday and the following week will leave for Queensland, where he is taking up the job of overseeing Townsville's arts and culture program.
