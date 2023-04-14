Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Kyneton and Daylesford could see gusty winds coming into weekend

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated April 14 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather in Bendigo in August, 2022. Picture by Darren Howe
Wet weather in Bendigo in August, 2022. Picture by Darren Howe

Kyneton and Daylesford residents may see some wintery weather and possible storms heading their way over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.