Kyneton and Daylesford residents may see some wintery weather and possible storms heading their way over the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology has released a severe weather warning for these townships, urging them to prepare for gusty winds and more.
They said increased northerly winds are possible ahead of an approaching cold front, which is expected to move through the state on Saturday, April 15.
Damaging wind with peak gusts of around 90 km/h are possible over central and western Victoria from early Saturday morning.
Winds are expected to ease over western areas later Saturday morning, then ease elsewhere in the afternoon.
The State Emergency Service has advised people to:
The next warning will be issued by 5pm.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
