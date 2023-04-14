BENDIGO league netball is back with a bang, with powerhouses Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat picking up from where they left off last September.
An intriguing opening round of matches is headlined by the battle between last year's grand finalists at the QEO.
It follows a welcome first full-season since the COVID pandemic last year in which Sandhurst created BFNL netball history by notching up a fourth consecutive premiership, albeit across a six-year period.
The last two of those premierships (2019 and 2022) were achieved against Kangaroo Flat, with the two sides having dominated the competition across that time.
That is not expected to change with both teams entering the season having retained all key playing personnel, but strengthened by a few handy acquisitions on both sides.
While six months has past since the Dragons' stirring 15-goal grand final triumph over the Roos, combatants could be forgiven for thinking it was just like yesterday.
A glance at the weather forecast shows conditions nearly identical to the wind-swept rain and cold that marred last year's grand final.
The Dragons and Roos are as well-versed in each other as any two teams in the BFNL, having played each other of four occasions last season, with Sandhurst taking the honours 3-1, including the one that counts.
They also got a good look at each other in pre-season, with the teams taking the unusual step of playing a practice match against each other a couple of weeks ago.
There will be some added familiarity for the Dragons, who are again starting the season as reigning premiers.
Midcourt star Meg Williams said the Dragons were happy to have put a strong pre-season behind them and were now ready to capitalise on their hard work.
"Whether it's your first or fourth premiership defence, it's always exciting going into the season and seeing how you respond," she said.
"There's always a few nerves, but they're exciting nerves.
"I'm proud of the pre-season we put forth and we have a lot of new people around the club in all grades, so it will be an exciting day to get them on the court and celebrate us as a club.
"We have a lot of respect for Kangaroo Flat, they are such a great group of girls and we love playing against them.
"We usually come up against them in the middle of the season, so it will be interesting having them first-up. But why not? Why not start with an ultra-competitive game and see where we are at."
The Dragons will be without Shae Clifford and defender Charlotte Sexton for the season-opener, with both girls representing Victoria at this week's 19-and-under national championships in Darwin.
Kangaroo Flat will be minus sisters Ashley and Abbey Ryan for the grand final rematch, with young midcourter Ella Wicks and Ava Lowndes stepping into the line-up.
The major in for Sandhurst is dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Heather Oliver, who has returned to playing this season, after a few years off with family commitments.
Williams said the playing group was thrilled to get back Oliver, who was best on court in the Dragons' 2019 grand final win.
"After a few years off, she has put in a really good pre-season and I know she is really eager to get back on the court," she said.
"Obviously, like us with Shae and Charlotte, they'll have Ash and Abby out, but they have great depth.
"Whether they throw either of the Wicks girls (Milly and Ella) in at wing attack, or whoever they play in goals, we know their game structure doesn't change.
"They are very competitive and strong regardless of which players they have out on court."
Back for her second season in green, black and white, experienced Kangaroo Flat goal shooter Lou Dupuy said the Roos were keen to quickly put last year's grand final loss behind them and, to an extent, already had.
"I don't think the (2022) grand final loss haunts us, but it does motivate us and puts that fire in the belly," she said.
"But that fire would be there regardless.
"We know what we need to do and what we need to work on, and I feel we've done that over a really intense pre-season, so we're looking forward to it."
READ MORE:
Addressing the clubs' recent history, Dupuy said the Roos knew exactly what to expect from their rivals on Saturday.
"It's always physical, but we're looking for a tough match first-up, and it's a chance to show our versatility with Ash and Abby away," she said.
"It's a chance to switch up our line-up, which we have had success doing in the past.
"A tough match to start the season gives us a quick chance to see where we are at."
On the Roos' inclusions, Dupuy said Lowndes had excelled in defence alongside Carly Van Den Heuvel and Ingrid Hopkins during pre-season, while Wicks - last year's BFNL A-reserve best and fairest runner-up - had always revelled when stepping up to A-grade in the past.
With coach Jayden Cowling representing Victoria at the Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Championships in Perth this week, Nicole Donnellon will take the A-grade reins against Sandhurst.
In other round one games, Gisborne hosts expected improvers Strathfieldsaye, Maryborough clashes with Castlemaine, Golden Square takes on Kyneton, and South Bendigo starts life a full-time tenant at Harry Trott Oval, against Eaglehawk.
We know what we need to do and what we need to work on, and I feel we've done that over a really intense pre-season.- Kangaroo Flat's Lou Dupuy
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.