Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Nullawil embarks on new era as NCFL's ninth club

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nullawil team that won last year's Golden Rivers league premiership. The Maroons have joined the North Central league as its ninth club this year. Picture by Golden Rivers FNL
The Nullawil team that won last year's Golden Rivers league premiership. The Maroons have joined the North Central league as its ninth club this year. Picture by Golden Rivers FNL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.