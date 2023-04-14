Buloke Shire Council will join other municipalities in ending its almost 40-year role as a provider of in-home support for aged care and people with a disability.
Following the Commonwealth government's vow to improve the national aged care system, Buloke and other councils have reviewed their position and decided to exit service.
Mayor Alan Getley said the choice was made after a "long and detailed process and review" of the government reforms and council's ability to be a provider in the new climate.
"As we all move towards the end of next financial year when the Support at Home program kicks off, council will no longer operate in a system where we are effectively holding a monopoly on this service provision," he said.
"Instead, we would move into an open market setting where council just can't compete.
MORE NEWS:
"The Support at Home program will open up the market giving both greater choice and control for clients and payment structure changes that will make it incredibly difficult, if not impossible for a small rural council to deliver these services with no ability to subsidise with rate payer funds.
"In making this decision now, council will be able to work with the Commonwealth and state governments to find suitable providers and work on a tailored transition process to ensure our most vulnerable residents are not left behind."
Council has said there would be no change to services and or to the co-ordination of services until a new provider is appointed and starts operation.
Shire chief executive Wayne O'Toole thanked all current and previous staff for their efforts in providing an "outstanding service to the community".
"This decision is in response to significant changes in the aged care sector and in no way a reflection on the service levels and care provided by our staff," he said.
OTHER NEWS:
"In fact, during consultation over the last six weeks we have heard consistently about the high-quality care and compassion provided by our employees.
"Our staff should be incredibly proud of the kindness, caring and compassion they've displayed in their roles.
"Our community is indebted to them."
A comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions guide has been developed and will be available on council's website.
The Commonwealth government will be the final decision maker to determine which providers are appointed to the Buloke area for the interim period and transition process, prior to the new National Support at Home program commencing from July 1, 2024.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.