BFNL: 'The body is feeling really good': Geary relishing return home

FOR boom Eaglehawk signing Jarryn Geary, returning home to Canterbury Park this season is all about getting back to enjoying his football.
Geary is the biggest name to be joining the BFNL this year, returning home to Eaglehawk following his 207-game AFL career at St Kilda.
The 34-year-old endured a well-publicised wretched run with injury in recent years - broken leg, dislocated shoulder and that nasty compartment syndrome that resulted from a corked thigh in 2019 among his setbacks - before calling time on his 16-year AFL career at the Saints in July last year.
But as he prepares for his first game with the Hawks against South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday, Geary is fit and raring to launch into the next phase of his football career back where it all started.
"The body is feeling really good," Geary, who is an assistant coach at the Hawks, said this week.
"I've obviously had a lot of injuries; it ended up being 28 surgeries and six months ago I wasn't sure where my body was going to be at. I've got a few scars that make my body look worse than it feels, but it's feeling really good.
"I haven't played a lot of footy over the past few years, so it will take me a while to get going and hit my straps.
"I'm at the point where I will play as many games as the body allows; I don't see any reason why I wouldn't be able to play the majority of the year as long as I don't get any new injuries."
Returning to his home club Eaglehawk comes with the additional bonus of being able to play alongside younger brother Kallen at senior level for the first time.
After winning three premierships with Strathfieldsaye, Kallen has also headed home to Canterbury Park to join what should be a vastly-improved Eaglehawk that finished seventh last year.
"Being back at Eaglehawk has been great, especially being able to do it with Kal," Geary said.
"I played some under-12s with Kal in his first year of footy when he was really young, which was the last time I played with him.
"I always wanted to come back and do something at Eaglehawk; I wasn't sure whether it would be playing, but the opportunity to play with Kal was a real pulling force. Another part of the reason I wanted to keep playing is because I've had so many injuries over the past few years I want to get back and enjoy my footy again.
"When you're in the grind of an AFL season and then finish up, you reflect and think I probably didn't enjoy that as much as I should have over the past couple of years when I was injured.
"So I'm really looking forward to getting out and enjoying footy again and, hopefully, when I do get to finish up I've left it on good terms and had some fun."
Geary, who captained St Kilda from 2017 to 2021, anticipates he will start on Saturday in the same area of the ground as where he spent the bulk of his 207 games with the Saints - in the back half.
"I think I'll be starting at half-back, but I have been trying to get Matho (coach Travis Matheson) to play me forward... I've always thought I was a better forward than backman and it's where I played most of my junior footy," Geary said.
"I'll just play where I'm needed because I don't want to take away anyone else's opportunity to develop.
"If we've got someone who we can think can play half-back and develop in that space and there's a spot in the midfield or forward then I'll play there that week or vice versa. I think it will be more about who is in the team each week because I want to be able to help develop players and make sure I'm not just out there playing footy... I want to be able to teach guys as well."
