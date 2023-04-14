Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

BFNL: 'The body is feeling really good': Geary relishing return home

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryn Geary in action for Eaglehawk in Saturday's practice match against Kerang at Canterbury Park during the pre-season. Picture by Adam Bourke
Jarryn Geary in action for Eaglehawk in Saturday's practice match against Kerang at Canterbury Park during the pre-season. Picture by Adam Bourke
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.