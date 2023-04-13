MARONG coach Sue Borserio says the Panthers' new-look team will need time to gel as they chase their best brand of netball.
The Panthers, who play impressive first round winners Inglewood this weekend, opened the 2023 LVFNL season with a nine-goal loss to reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW a fortnight ago.
They trailed by as much as 16 goals at half time before a second-half resurgence helped them outscore the Eagles in both the third and fourth quarters.
With five new starters in the line-up against Maiden Gully YCW and two other newcomers on the bench, Borserio hopes their improved second half is a sign her side is starting to come together.
"We'll just need match practice and time to learn what each other's strengths are and to develop that trust in each other," she said.
"It definitely came into play in the second half. We started to understand how each other plays.
"It was probably more about us than them."
One of the pleasing aspects of round one for Borserio was the second half of development of young Charlton recruit Abby Thompson and Tracey O'Donnell as a defensive combination.
No Panthers player excelled more than dual code athlete Danielle O'Toole, while Mel Oliver performed well at goal shooter despite being unwell during the week.
"I felt the girls started to work out how to play with a holding player," Borserio said of Oliver's presence in the shooting circle.
The new Panthers coach gave full praise to the Eagles for a polished display and warned the reigning premiers would again be hard to stop.
"Particularly in attack. I thought their attack was great. You could see they had a lot of set plays that they had practiced and they put them into action," Borserio said.
"Tia Webb and Meg Patterson, in particular, were fantastic to watch. Really accurate and you could see they have played together for a long time.
"They'll be tough to beat."
News of Inglewood's round one win in their first A-grade match since 2021 was greeted with enthusiasm by Borserio, who's keen to gauge the Blues' progress for herself.
ROUND ONE:
The Blues' 12-goal win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine - their first A-grade victory since 2019 - was built upon big contributions from young goal shooter Emily Leach, goal keeper Grace Christiansen and midcourt ace Abbey Hayes.
Elsewhere in round two, Pyramid Hill makes its 2023 season debut against Calivil United, which will be aiming to make amends for a narrow two-goal loss to Newbridge.
The Maroons will look to move to 2-0 against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Serpentine, as will Maiden Gully-YCW against a rebounding Bridgewater, which lost to Mitiamo in their season opener.
The Superoos have the bye before returning to action in round three against Maiden Gully YCW, in a rematch of last year's grand finalists.
