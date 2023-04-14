Synchronicity's bringing murder-mystery board game Clue to life

In Synchronicity's latest production, you role the dice.
Clue - On Stage sees the classic board game brought to life as six iconic guests are invited to a party that comedically descends into a wild murder-mystery.
The show features a cast of theatre performers new and experienced, including Conor Cunningham as Colonel Mustard, Grant Finlay as Professor Plum, David Prince as Mr Green, Jess Hunt as Miss Scarlett, Kerry Turpie as Mrs White and Claire Sexton as Mrs Peacock.
Saari Frochet-Chauhan, who co-directs with Evalina Woodward and assistant director Chris Hobson, said the production promised to be a laugh-out-loud experience.
"If people know and love the board game, there are a lot of elements that hint to the original board game," she said.
"They might also know the movie, the script comes from the movie, but what they're going to absolutely love is the hilarious comedy that is in this, it is just so funny."
Frochet-Chauhan said Synchronicity received special permission to have alternate endings, determined by audience participation.
"There's a dice on stage and we'll have an audience member each night who can roll the dice to decide who we hear from at the end of the show as an accusation and also at the beginning of the show to keep it nice and interactive," she said.
"We're inviting our audience to come in nice and early ... we want them to guess who the murderer is."
The set on the second floor of the iconic Engine Room Theatre has been painted by artist Sam Lempio-Franklin to look like a life-size version of the board game.
Synchronicity producer Wendy Collishaw said audience immersion was always something the amateur theatre company strived for.
"We aim to include the audience as much as possible, but these guys have just taken it up that one step," she said.
"They've really enabled the audience to come along and really feel like they're part of it, they're not just sitting there."
She said audiences could expect twists and turns, comedy, slapstick, and even dancing and musical numbers.
Clue - On Stage is showing from April 20 to April 30 at the Engine Room, 58 View Street, Bendigo. Tickets are $25 for children under 16, $30 for concessions and $35 for adults. Click here for tickets.
