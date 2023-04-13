Bendigo Advertiser
Big name recruit expected to play in Gisborne's BFNL season opener

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 13 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:26pm
Claudia Mawson is set for another big season for Gisborne following her strong BFNL debut in 2022. Picture by Darren Howe
GISBORNE has received some good news ahead of its BFNL netball season opener against Strathfielfdsaye this Saturday, with top recruit Zoe Davies expected to line up for her new club.

