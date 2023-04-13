GISBORNE has received some good news ahead of its BFNL netball season opener against Strathfielfdsaye this Saturday, with top recruit Zoe Davies expected to line up for her new club.
Davies, a training partner with Super Netball club Collingwood Magpies, signed with the Bulldogs during the pre-season, and has been in outstanding form in the early part of the Victorian Netball League (VNL) season with reigning championship division premiers City West Falcons.
The Falcons have started the season 3-1 and trail only Boroondara Express (4-0) on the league ladder.
Gisborne has a group of players playing in the VNL, among them Claudia Mawson, Kirby Elliott and Charlee Kemp at Melbourne University Lightning and Kiralee Collings at City West Falcons.
An excited Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer believed her side would enter the season fitter than it had been in recent seasons.
"Those girls have had huge pre-seasons with their VNL clubs and they are all looking extremely fit," Rymer said.
"I wish I could take credit for it, but I can't.
"Their VNL clubs have done a great job getting the girls fit and ready over the pre-season."
Rymer, who expects Strathfieldsaye to be one of this season's big improvers, is looking forward to Davies' first game with the club.
She said the star defender had been an ultra-positive influence on the playing group in her short time at Gisborne, especially the club's other young defensive players.
"Obviously her availability will fit in around her Collingwood Magpies commitments, but she will be here (on Saturdays) when she is available and she is keen to be here," Rymer said.
"She's an amazing person and certainly super-committed when it comes to her netball.
"The club is certainly committed to supporting her netball journey as well."
Meanwhile, Strathfieldsaye coach Steph Freemantle is looking forward to the challenge of taking on one of the league's best teams first-up, in what she branded as an 'up and down' start to the season, with a mix of games against last seasons finalists and non-finalists in the opening few weeks.
"I like starting the season against a Gisborne, even though Gisborne at Gisborne is always a tough one," she said.
"I like to see where we need to be to play good netball and where we need to improve.
"This gives us a good chance for lots of discussions and coaching going forward about what we need to work on."
With plenty of new faces on board this season, including Claudia Collins, Ella Flavell, Macey Brereton, Remi Phillips and Ashley Evans, the Storm have set themselves the goal of hitting the top-five this season.
They have not played finals since being runners-up in 2015, but have finished in sixth position four times in the years since, most recently in 2021.
"I'm really hoping we can push the boundaries this year and get a lot further than we did last year," Freemantle said.
"We had a bit of a dabble last year, but it would be nice to be more consistent."
In other round one games, Sandhurst hosts Kangaroo Flat in a rematch between last season's grand finalists at the QEO; Maryborough, under new coach Jordan Macilwain, clashes with Castlemaine at Princes Park; Kyneton makes the trip up the highway to Golden Square; and South Bendigo takes on Eaglehawk at Harry Trott Oval.
