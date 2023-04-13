A call for a show of support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has so far seen more than 20 local organisations throw in their lot with the campaign for a yes vote in the coming referendum.
Representatives from the groups converged at Bendigo's piazza on Thursday April 13 in what the instigator, federal MP Lisa Chesters, described as an informal coming together for the first time "to say, 'Hey yes, we support constitutional recognition of our First Nations people'".
A referendum asking Australians to approve the amendment of the Constitution to allow for the creation of an Indigenous advisory body - as called for by the 2017 Uluru Statement of the Heart - is due to be held before the end of the year.
Ms Chesters said that previous members for Bendigo hadn't "done the right thing by our First Nations people".
"Going back to the very first, John Quick, who helped draft the constitution," they had "made some mistakes" and failed to recognise "that this country had a people, a proud people and a culture".
Other federal Bendigo MPs had made decisions to enforce the Stolen Generations and White Australia policies.
"Things were done to Aboriginal people without their involvement and that's why this constitution,this vote, this referendum is so critical," Ms Chesters said.
Representing the indigenous community, Djaara CEO Rodney Carter said he believed the 2023 referendum was about making Australians "better as people".
"We're not taking anything from the architecture of government where we need to make legal decisions," he said. "All we're doing is adding value to it."
Among those gathered by the big Bendigo sign was Lorraine Le Plastrier from the Mt Alexander Shire Disability Advocacy Group, who remembers the campaign in 1967 to include Aboriginal people in the census.
"I just think it's been a long, long, long time coming," she said of the current proposal. "I think the community is going to say yes."
But with the federal Liberal and National parties taking a stance against a constitutionally-enshrined Voice, and a majority of voters in a majority of states needed for the referendum to pass, its success is far from certain.
Asked about the state opposition's view, Bendigo-based Nationals MP Gaelle Broad said changing the constitution was a significant matter, and emphasised her party's focus on practical measures to improve Indigenous outcomes, and the need for respectful debate.
"Democracy is about the exchange of ideas, different opinions and we want to ensure people can find out more information and make their own decision," she said.
