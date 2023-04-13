Bendigo Advertiser
Twenty Bendigo area groups have signalled support for the Voice to Parliament

By Jenny Denton
April 13 2023
Lorraine Le Plastrier, Rodney Carter, Heri Febrianto and Lisa Chesters were among those at the informal event. Picture by Noni Hyett
Lorraine Le Plastrier, Rodney Carter, Heri Febrianto and Lisa Chesters were among those at the informal event. Picture by Noni Hyett

A call for a show of support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has so far seen more than 20 local organisations throw in their lot with the campaign for a yes vote in the coming referendum.

