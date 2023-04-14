CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online.
To submit a notice or for more information, please contact Astrid on:
MALAMIYA MANG
Malamiya Mang is a five-day Dja Dja Wurrung Arts Festival that will be held later this month.
The festival will include a free art exhibition showcasing works of Djaara artists, arts and craft market, workshops, and Cultural tours led by Dja Dja Wurrung tour guides.
Where: Dudley House, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Monday, April 17.
GOLD PROSPECTORS EXPO
Head along to the Australian Gold Prospectors Expo this weekend and view displays from many traders.
There will be the latest in gold prospecting technology, seminars, information stands, food vans and more.
Pet friendly event, click here for more details.
Entry adults $14, concession $12, two-day pass $24.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 15, 9am to 5pm, Sunday, April 16, 9am to 4pm.
AUTUMN FESTIVAL
The Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival is a month long event, held across nine historic towns and is organised by local businesses and the community.
The festival aims to inspire visitors and explore what autumn is like in the Macedon Ranges.
The festival features markets, workshops, exhibitions, shows, walking trails and more.
For further information on this festival, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Macedon Ranges.
When: Until Sunday, April 30, various times.
HANDLE WITH CARE
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Records Act with a new record release titled, Handle With Care: Making Bendigo's health history public, which will showcase Bendigo's history of health care.
Learn more about Bendigo Regional Archive Centre's collection of records, how they link to other resources, and the questions they might answer.
This event includes guest speakers who will speak about the recent record transfer from Bendigo Health's archive, and will look at the history of Bendigo Health.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, April 20, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
AUSTRALIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL
The Australian Heritage Festival is the country's largest community-driven celebration of heritage.
For over 40 years the National Trust has connected the nation through the Australian Heritage Festival celebrations.
There will be many activities, workshops, talks and more throughout the month.
Click here for a full schedule.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine, Maldon and surrounds.
When: Tuesday, April 18 to Thursday, May 18.
FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL
The Alliance Franaise French Film Festival 2023 is proud to be presenting its best of the best programme of contemporary French films.
The 34th instalment of the annual event celebrates French films outside of France.
The festival will be showing at numerous venues all over Australia with Bendigo lucky enough to be included.
Tickets on sale now, click here for all information.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday to Sunday, April 21 to 23.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding their dance featuring music by The Emu Creek Bush Band. Dances on the program will be bush and old time.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
Adults $8 and children under 16 free.
More information, please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Everyone most welcome.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 15, 8pm.
BENDIGO FAMILY HISTORY GROUP
Head to the Bendigo Library and spend your Saturday afternoon listening and learning about PROV (Public Record Office Victoria) Archive of the State and Local Government in Victoria website.
Desiree will explain the PROV website and what's available and how to find it.
Learn how to find your way around this resource that contains information such as wills and probates, passenger records and immigration, researching your house and land; as well as find out how to make use of our local Bendigo Regional Archives Centre.
There will also be time for questions regarding your own family research.
All are welcome.
Where: Ground Floor Room 1, Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 15, 2pm.
FUNDRAISER DANCE
Enjoy a Sunday afternoon event with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will fundraise for KLFM radio. Music will be by Rod McKenzie.
Please bring a plate of afternoon tea to share.
Admission $10.
All are welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Sunday, April 16, 1.30pm to 5pm.
PROBUS CLUB OF WHITE HILLS
Because of Anzac Day, the Probus Club of White Hills will meet one week earlier than usual.
This will be an opportunity to meet newly appointed President, Ross Wood. Ross is a retired primary school teacher, having commenced his career in Swan Hill and a number of schools later, concluding at the California Gully school.
Ross has also been a District Governor of the Lions Club.
The meeting will conclude with a pie and pastie lunch at the club rooms.
Mark the date for their Biggest Morning Tea at 10am at the sports complex on Tuesday, May 16.
Where: Sports Complex Club Rooms, Scott Street, White Hills.
When: Tuesday, April 18, 10am.
FUNDRAISING FILM NIGHT
Palliative Care Auxiliary Bendigo Health are holding a fundraising film night at the Star Cinema.
There will be a raffle and lucky door prizes.
The film shown will be ALLELUJAH and is the first screening of this movie at the Star Cinema.
Funds raised by the Palliative Care Auxiliary provide support to Community Palliative Care, Hospice, Chum House and Loddon Mallee region services covered by Bendigo Health, to make a significant difference to the patients by purchasing essential items for their comfort and care.
Tickets are available here.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Thursday, April 20, 7pm.
TROVE MARKET
Find the perfect gift for mum and support local artisans.
Explore over 30 handmade stalls, including artwork, gin, honey, macarons, tea, candles, crystals and pre-loved clothing whilst enjoying a relaxed breakfast or coffee at The Good Loaf Cafe.
Where: The Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, April 16, 10am to 2pm.
FARMERS MARKET
The tiny town of Talbot boasts an authentic country farmers' market, with real livestock, produce and farmers.
There will be about 80 regional produce and artisan food stalls, live music, a yummy breakfast and coffee, chat with farmers and don't forget to pick up a raffle ticket for your chance to win our famous Barrow Raffle.
Where: Scandinavian Crescent, Talbot.
When: Third Sunday of every month, Sunday, April 16, 9am to 1pm.
SAYINGS AND QUOTATIONS
St Arnaud artist, Gabriele Rohlje, is set to unveil her latest works at the upcoming exhibition titled 'Sayings and Quotations'.
Gabriele has been a prominent figure in the St Arnaud contemporary art scene for several years, and is known for her unique style that blends figurative and abstract elements in a display of colour and form.
Her artworks have been featured in numerous exhibitions and galleries.
The upcoming exhibition, 'Sayings and Quotations', promises to be a testament to Gabriele's creativity and expressiveness.
The collection features a visually striking array of posters that showcase a range of sayings and quotations that Gabriele has heard over the years.
Some of these references attached to her works are easy to read and understand, while others will require a closer look to fully appreciate the intricate details.
Free entry.
Where: St Arnaud Raillery Hub Gallery on Queen Street, St Arnaud.
When: Until Monday, April 24.
KALEIDOSCOPE
Kaleidoscope is a mirror maze exhibition with entrancing lights and sound by Keith Courtney.
Kaleidoscope is a shifting illusion that challenges and disorientates senses.
This exhibition is a solo project by Courtney, the mastermind behind House of Mirrors and 1000 Doors.
Please allow about 30 minutes to visit Kaleidoscope.
Suitable for all ages.
General admission $15, children 5 years and under free entry, persons over 75 free entry.
Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. This installation is wheelchair accessible.
For more information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, April 30, open daily 2pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm).
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
Australiana: Designing a Nation is an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
TINY TOWNS ART TRAIL
Take a drive through historic tiny towns over three days and see hidden treasures within central Victoria and the central Goldfields region.
Click here for more information.
Where: Participating towns include: Adelaide Lead, Avoca, Bealiba, Clunes, Dunolly, Eastville, Eddington, Laanecoorie, Maryborough, Newstead, St Arnaud, Talbot, and Tarnagulla.
When: Saturday, April 22 to Monday, April 24.
MAIDEN GULLY AUTUMN FESTIVAL
The Maiden Gully Autumn Festival showcases a wide range of stalls and activities for the whole family.
Gold coin donation entry with proceeds going towards fundraising for the Maiden Gully Community.
Where: Balgownie Estate Bendigo, 46 Hermitage Road, Maiden Gully.
When: Sunday, April 30, 10am to 3pm.
OPEN MIC POETRY
Golden City Poetry's inaugural event Poetry Readings will take place in May with host poet Brenda Stevens-Chambers.
This event will feautre guest poet Amanda Collins.
Amanda is a lifelong poet, musician, comedian and author, she is also co-host of PizzaBoxPoets, a Heathcote spoken word event since 2018.
As a comedian she has performed on many stages including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Her relatable poetry touches all areas of her life, from songwriting through classic forms to modern spoken word.
Cafe on premises, free entry.
For further info email: GoldenCityPoetry@yahoo.com
Where: Reading Room, Valentines Antiques, 16-20 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 6, 2pm to 4pm.
BENDIGO WRITERS FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Writers Festival is a four day event featuring writers, authors, talks, workshops and so much more.
There will be events for both children and adults.
Events include Wordspot for Schools, bringing young people together to hear about the joys of writing; First Nations First, a discussion featuring award winning writers Evelyn Araluen and Claire G Goleman, cultural researcher Jilda Andrews, and lawyer and artist Neane Carter; Art and Influence, finding the meaning in what is an artist with Imants Tiller and art historian Ian McLean; Heywire Workshops; memoir writing, and so much more.
For the full program and to book, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Bendigo region.
When: Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6.
AFRICAN MUSIC AND FOOD PARTY
Enjoy an afternoon of African food, music, arts, and crafts at this event.
This party will be a chance to share in African culture and food with Ghanaian dishes cooked up by Ras Ato from Abusua Pa (Family).
Tickets $20. Click here for further information and tickets.
Where: The Engine Room, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 13, from 1pm.
ILLUMIN8
ILLUMIN8 is a festival that celebrates peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life.
The event, held at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha according to the Tibetan festival of Saga Dawa.
It is a family friendly event with light installations, performances, food and more.
Limited tickets available now, click here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, May 6, 5.45pm to 8pm.
TWILIGHT COURT TOURS
As part of Law Week 2023 celebrations, Court Services Victoria will host a series of 45-minute public twilight tours at the new Bendigo Law Courts.
This guided tour will show the modern legal hub, featuring a Koori Court, dedicated Children's Court, and a Specialist Family Violence Court.
This will be an opportunity to learn about the significant Koori cultural elements featured throughout the building and the collaboration between Court Services Victoria and the Dja Dja Wurrung.
Where: Bendigo Law Courts, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18.
NOTE: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all news by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.