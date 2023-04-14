Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Wagner's Die Walkure takes Ring Cycle fans on a dramatic ride

DC
By David Chapman
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lovers and twins Siegmund (James Egglestone) and Sieglunde (Lee Abrahmsen) in Melbourne Opera's Die Walkure at Bendigo's Ulumbrarra Theatre. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Lovers and twins Siegmund (James Egglestone) and Sieglunde (Lee Abrahmsen) in Melbourne Opera's Die Walkure at Bendigo's Ulumbrarra Theatre. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Let's face it. If you have only one reason to sit through the opera Die Walkure (The Valkyries), then it is surely for the beginning of Act III.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.