Snap Fitness winners of inaugural Bendigo Dragon Mile Gym Cup

SNAP Fitness has been crowned the winner of the inaugural Bendigo Dragon Mile Gym Cup.
The Gym Cup was a new addition for the Dragon Mile, with gyms from Bendigo invited to enter a team and the winning team determined by the accumulative times of the first two female and male runners.
Xavier Dingfelder, Adam Hunter, Rebecca Anfuso and Sophie Healy were the four runners that secured Snap Fitness the win.
The Dragon Mile, run for the first time since 2019, also had competitions for both primary and secondary schools with Holy Rosary Primary School, Catherine McAuley College and Bendigo South East College all having wins.
Bendigo Dragon Mile school/Gym Cup winners:
Grade 5-6 Boys - Holy Rosary Primary School. Riley Stevens, Preston Anfuso, Jensen Sawyer.
Grade 5-6 Girls - no team.
Year 7-8 Girls - Catherine McAuley College. Grace Mulqueen, Lyndal Bannan, Erin Bradshaw.
Year 7-8 Boys - no team.
Year 9-10 Boys - Bendigo South East College. Avery McDermid, Thomas McArthur, Tanner Tear.
Year 9-10 Girls - no team.
Gym Cup - Snap Fitness. Xavier Dingfelder, Adam Hunter, Rebecca Anfuso, Sophie Healy.
Dragon Mile winners:
GRADE 4 & UNDER GIRLS MINI MILE
Florence Lapthorne
GRADE 4 & UNDER BOYS MINI MILE
Archer Morley
GRADE 5-6 GIRLS
April Wainwright
GRADE 5-6 BOYS
Beau Blythman
YEAR 7-8 GIRLS
Alexa Schultz
YEAR 7-8 BOYS
Tyler Fynch
YEAR 9-10 GIRLS
Abbey Reid
YEAR 9-10 BOYS
Avery McDermid
YEAR 11-12 GIRLS
Tully Lang
YEAR 11-12 BOYS
Harrison Boyd
OPEN FEMALE
Tullie Rowe
OPEN MALE
Matt Buckell
40-PLUS FEMALE
Sophie Hawken.
40-PLUS MALE
Tony Maxwell
50-PLUS FEMALE
Ruth Sandeman
50-PLUS MALE
Mile Bieleny
