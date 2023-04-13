Daniels' rookie season finished as Pelicans beaten in play-in game

DYSON Daniels' rookie NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans has ended.
The Pelicans were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 9 v 10 seed western conference play-in game on Thursday.
With the loser eliminated and the winner keeping alive their chances of qualifying for the playoffs the visiting Thunder defeated the Pelicans 123-118 in New Orleans.
Bendigo's Daniels didn't play any minutes in the game in which one of the stars was fellow Australian Josh Giddey of the Thunder.
Giddey was just shy of a triple-double, finishing with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, with the Thunder now going on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday for the last play-off berth in the western conference.
Daniels, 20, played 59 games in his rookie season, including starting in 11.
He averaged 17.7 minutes, 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in a season impacted by an ankle injury.
