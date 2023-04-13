Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

BFNL: Dawning of a new era for Bloods at Harry Trott Oval

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Peter Tyack and president Rick Townsend at the club's new home base Harry Trott Oval. Picture by Noni Hyett
South Bendigo's Peter Tyack and president Rick Townsend at the club's new home base Harry Trott Oval. Picture by Noni Hyett

THE 130th anniversary season of the South Bendigo Football-Netball Club starting Saturday coincides with the beginning of a new era at Harry Trott Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.