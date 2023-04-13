BFNL: Dawning of a new era for Bloods at Harry Trott Oval

THE 130th anniversary season of the South Bendigo Football-Netball Club starting Saturday coincides with the beginning of a new era at Harry Trott Oval.
Since the club's formation in 1893 it has called the Queen Elizabeth Oval, formerly Upper Reserve, home.
However, season 2023 in the Bendigo Football-Netball League signals the club's first year being fully based at Kennington's Harry Trott Oval in Neale Street.
While the club has trained at Harry Trott Oval in recent years and played one-off games at the ground since 2014, from this year onwards the venue that has undergone more than $5 million in development works is the Bloods' full-time home.
It is a move by the Bloods that has been 15 years in the making after being first mooted around 2008.
"The initial thought around looking at a move away from the QEO was based on where South Bendigo was at the time," the Bloods' Peter Tyack said on Thursday.
"The club was struggling for sustainability and survival and our junior program was really under the pump; we couldn't get the volume of juniors by not being in a community-based area like a lot of other clubs.
"So for our sustainability we formed a committee to look at where the club would be in 30 to 40 years and looked at potential options around Bendigo for a move.
"At the time the council wanted a club off the QEO (the Bloods were co-tenants with Sandhurst and the Bendigo Bombers were also using it), so we identified Harry Trott Oval as the best venue."
The club was struggling for sustainability and survival and our junior program was really under the pump; we couldn't get the volume of juniors by not being in a community-based area like a lot of other clubs- Peter Tyack
Harry Trott Oval isn't a new venue for the BFNL given it was the former home base of Kennington, which went into recess after the 1993 season.
"Kennington had been here for probably 80 or 90 years, so there was an existing infrastructure," Tyack said.
"But the first thing was to get ourselves into the community and it was a big step we had to take for our survival."
Harry Trott Oval - also home to the Bendigo United Cricket Club - in recent years has been upgraded with new netball courts and new lightning, with the most recent addition the new pavilion that was completed last year.
"It was extremely hard to make the decision to leave the QEO; it's a fantastic ground, but for us at South Bendigo, if we had have stayed there I'd doubt we'd still be around," Tyack said.
"We've now got ourselves into the community here with these brand new facilities and our seniors, juniors and netballers all in the one location... it's an amazing position for the club."
The Bloods open their 2023 season on Saturday at Harry Trott Oval against Eaglehawk.
"It has been a gradual process in terms of getting the venue upgraded to where we are now," South Bendigo president Rick Townsend said.
"There has been over $5 million worth of development here in terms of the new pavilion, lighting for the ground and netball courts. It's a great set-up we have.
"It's a really exciting time for the club heading into this season and just fantastic that we are one club in the one location and we've got a great opportunity to link into the community and increase our membership, volunteer and sponsorship base, which had been hard at the QEO.
"But the most important aspect is the schools... we've got links in with Kennington Primary School and we'll link up with other schools in the area with the aim being that those kids will be wanting to play with South Bendigo in the future.
"I think it's really important to note our junior committee and coaches have done a heck of a job in having a competitive junior program, but we're still working to get it to the level where we can mix it with the likes of Sandhurst."
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Bank has announced it is partnering with AFL Central Victoria for the sixth year in a row.
"Having an organisation such as Bendigo Bank as our major partner again this season means we can continue to provide our community with what brings it together most - sport," AFLCV region general manager Craig Armstead said.
Bendigo Bank north central Victoria regional manager Kendall Beattie said the partnership was "central to the bank's purpose of strengthening the communities they live and work in".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.