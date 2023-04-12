Train passengers from Bendigo to Melbourne will need to allow an extra half hour for the trip from today in order to change to a suburban service to finish their journey.
From Thursday April 13 until Friday May 2 Bendigo and Echuca line trains will terminate at Sunbury station as a result of major "Big Build" works underway.
During this time passengers will need to travel to and from Southern Cross and Footscray on a Sunbury line metropolitan train.
That will increase travel time, with a passenger on the 6.10am service from Bendigo, changing to the Sunbury line, arriving at Southern Cross at 8.39am.
For more information and the temporary timetable, visit V/Line.
A separate disruption, due to V/Line maintenance works will see buses replace evening trains on the Bendigo Line for the entire journey from Sunday April 23 to Wednesday 26 April .
Meanwhile, the return fare is only $9.20.
