CELEBRATE the autumn school holidays with local activities for all to enjoy.
Despite the cooler weather, central Victoria has many events taking place indoors, from art workshops to movies.
See our list below and book in for the fun today.
The autumn holidays run from April 7 to April 23, 2023.
Do you know of a school holiday event that isn't on our list? Let us know by emailing addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phoning editorial on 5434 4470.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS
Come and try: Dungeons and Dragons (ages 10-14).
Join Dungeon Master Thomas Moore and try out the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons.
Thomas will provide pre-made characters and act as storyteller and referee.
Your world will be built for your adventure to take place and you will be tasked with solving problems and engaging in battle.
Suitable for ages 10 to 14.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street. Bendigo.
When: Thursday, April 13, 4pm to 6.30pm.
GREEN SCREEN WORKSHOP
Learn how green screens work and try your own experiments.
This workshop is suitable for children aged 9 - 15.
Click here to book.
Where: Boort Library, 119-121 Godfrey Street, Boort.
When: Thursday, April 13, 11am to noon.
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Relax this Friday with family movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Rated PG, this film features Puss in Boots and his passion for adventure as he sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish.
Suitable for ages 4 to 12.
Where: Castlemaine Library, Barker Street, Castlemaine.
When: Friday, April 14, 10.30am to 12.15pm.
PUNKS RULE OK!
Enjoy a punk themed afternoon with Billy the Punk and garage punk band for children, Itchy Scabs.
This event is perfect for young families, children aged 4 to 8.
There will also be tattoos and hairspray from 5pm.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Friday, April 14, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
LITTLE PUGGLE'S SONG
Orchestra Victoria: Little Puggle's Song musical story is a heart-warming story about a lonely echidna searching for his voice.
This will feature woodwind, string and percussion instruments.
Suitable for ages 4 to 8.
Click here for further information.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 15, 11am to noon.
THE AMAZING MAURICE
The Amazing Maurice, rated PG, is a film featuring Maurice, a ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending talking rats.
Suitable for ages 4 - 12, click here for further information.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Tuesday, April 18, 1pm to 2.45pm.
BENDIGO BRICKS
Now in its sixth year, Bendigo Bricks has grown to be one of Australia's premier LEGO events.
This event is suitable for all and will include train layouts, pop culture builds, fantasy creations, and much more.
The play area will also allow for children to try their hands at LEGO.
For further information, email bendigobricks@gmail.com
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, 10am to 4pm
Cost: $8 children and adults, Under 4 free
KALEIDOSCOPE
Kaleidoscope is a mirror maze exhibition with entrancing lights and sound by Keith Courtney.
It is a shifting illusion that challenges and disorientates senses.
This exhibition is a solo project by Courtney, the mastermind behind House of Mirrors and 1000 Doors.
Please allow about 30 minute to visit Kaleidoscope.
Suitable for all ages.
Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. This installation is wheelchair accessible.
For more information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, April 30, open daily 2pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm).
Cost: General admission $15, children 5 years and under free entry, persons over 75 free entry.
SWEET SCIENCE
Experience sweet science at the Discovery Centre by exploring the technology of taste and what makes the perfect treat.
This event will feature the use of touch, taste, sight, smell and even sound.
To book and for further information, click here.
Where: Discovery Centre, Railway Place, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, April 23, various session times.
Cost: Adult $16 (concession $13.50), child aged 5 - 16 $11.50, child aged 3 - 4 $5. Family tickets available.
DONUT WORRY
This children's art class will go for about 90 minutes and is suitable for children aged 7 and up.
This session will include all the materials to create an Donut themed artwork, and an artist guiding your child through each step.
You're welcome to bring a non-alcoholic drink and nibbles. Glassware provided.
For further information, click here.
Where: Pinot and Picasso, Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo
When: Friday, April 14, 11.30am to 1pm.
Cost: $39 per person.
PAINT YOUR POT
Paint a unique cactus in this workshop.
This event, suitable for children aged 8 and up, will be held at Rodilesa Nursery where children will be surrounded by greenery to help inspire their cactus designs.
Food and beverages can be purchased on site.
Non-alcoholic event.
Where: Rodilesa Nursery, McIvor Highway, Junortoun.
When: Thursday, April 20, 10am - 12pm
Cost: $44 per child painting - $18 per grazing box (additional purchase, please add to ticket if you would like this for your child)
SKATEBOARD ART
Decked Out Skateboard Art is a creative experience, suitable for children aged 8 and up.
In this workshop, children can design their own skate deck using Paint Pens.
This is a two hour workshop and includes an artist to help children, flash sheets with guides, all materials.
Water provided, please BYO snacks and other drinks. No alcohol is permitted at this event.
Where: Pinot and Picasso, Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: Monday, April 17, 11am - 1pm
Cost: $79 per person
