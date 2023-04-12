Change in training tack the key for Whozyadeeler

AN EASTER Sunday win at Stawell with Whozyadeeler was a triumph on two counts for Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright.
Not only was it his second victory with the six-year-old gelding he acquired from Lee and Anthony Freedman in the middle of last year, but it was vindication of his decision this year to take over the ownership of the Bendigo Water Walker, located next to the racecourse.
Whozyadeeler was in some ways a 'test-case' for Enright.
The son of Dundeel and Anniversary Jewel had spent most of his preparation in between his win at Stawell and his last-start sixth at Benalla on the water walker.
"He ran on that Friday (on March 31) and for the next eight or nine days he would have walked for six of them and went to the track twice in that time," Enright said.
"It was a bit of a test-case to see how that would operate and it worked out fine.
"It's all about conditioning. You can't do it all on the walker, they have to be able to do their pace work to get some miles into them.
"But we are trying things with the walker, where we don't have to use the track as much.
"The water-walker can play a part in their conditioning, it just depends on how long you put them on for."
Enright estimated Whozyadeeler spent 40 minutes at a time on the walker.
"That's quite a lot, but it seems to be doing the job," he said.
It's a bit like having a beach in Bendigo- Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright
Whozyadeeler, who won the first two of six starts for his original trainer Tony Gollan, at Eagle Farm, before his switch to the Freedmans, has now had eight starts for Enright.
His first for the Bendigo trainer was a third in a 1100m benchmark 78 on Bendigo Cup day last year.
He has won two of his past three starts, starting with an impressive come-from-behind win at Echuca on March 16.
Enright was quick to forgive his follow-up run at Benalla over 1400m, when Whozyadeeler settled towards the rear of the field and found himself on the wrong part of the soft 6 surface.
"He just got in the wrong spot, was in the worst part of the track and they swooped around him and he only picked up marginally,"
"I actually thought he wasn't too bad after the line, which is why I pushed him out to the mile (at Stawell).
"It worked wonders. But Benalla was pretty much a non-event for him.
"I actually like the horse and he is going okay. He is in at the best time of the year for him.
"He's been in work a hell of a long time. He basically came back from Queensland and I've continued on with him.
"He has a few issues, which I have had to work on, but with the help of the water walker, those things seem to have evaporated and he is going as well as ever."
Whozyadeeler was ridden to victory by Harry Coffey, who pushed through a gap in the field to hit the front with 150m to run, and proved too strong in the run to the line.
"It's pretty easy to navigate your way through in these small fields," a humble Coffey said post-race.
"The horse was in a really good mood. We did miss the start, but it got into a nice rhythm and relaxed.
"Because of that, we were able to finish off really powerfully and had a bit of luck when the gaps came."
Enright will consider targeting a race on the final day of the Warrnambool Cup Carnival with Whozyadeeler.
"It will be wet, or normally is, so that's the first tick for him," he said.
Since taking over on February 1, the water walker has kept Enright ultra-busy, with between 75 and 90 horses using the facility each week for clients, including Roll The Dice Racing, Seymour-based Lee and Shannon Hope and Swan Hill trainer Nathan Hobson.
It is also frequently used by harness racing trainers and pony club and cutting horse owners.
The water walker has been lauded for its role in recent successes by Bendigo trainer Jess Gleeson with Prairie Fire at Morphettville and Colac trainer Jarrod Robinson (formerly based at Bendigo) with Equine Philosopher at Donald.
"It's salt chlorinated, so it's a bit like having a beach in Bendigo," said Enright, whose next runner will be the four-year-old gelding Coyote at Werribee on Saturday.
