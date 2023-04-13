BENDIGO MP Lisa Chesters wants the city's council to build more electric vehicle charging stations as its mayor calls for nationally mandated fuel efficiency standards.
Her calls go to the heart of a broader discussion over what should come first in Bendigo: electric vehicles or public charging stations.
Greater Bendigo's mayor Andrea Metcalf was among hundreds of civic leaders who issued a statement on Wednesday calling on the Albanese government to introduce fuel efficiency standards to bring in more low- and zero-emissions vehicles into the country.
"The City of Greater Bendigo has a goal to transition more than 100 light fleet to electric vehicles by 2030, however we are held back by the limited options available in Australia at the right price point," she said.
"We also know that some people in our community are in a similar position."
Ms Chesters did not see much merit in immediately introducing fuel efficiency standards.
Supply chain issues and a lack of public infrastructure needed to take priority, she argued.
"It's not as simple as saying 'let's set a standard'," Ms Chesters said.
She agreed "absolutely" that fuel efficiency standards were needed but said people were already on long wait lists for electric vehicles and there were too few public charging stations.
Ms Chesters favoured making fuel efficiency standards a "medium" term goal.
That may clash with the hopes of national advocacy group the Climate Council. It wants fuel efficiency standards legislated this year and operating by 2024.
Improving the supply, range and affordability of electric vehicles in Australia, she said, could have an immediate impact, the Climate Council's advocacy head Jennifer Rayner said.
"Local councils are ready to go with the electric transition so if fuel-efficiency standards can make vehicles more available we should see quite rapid uptake of electric fleets," she said.
"That's really useful for cutting emissions but also increasing the supply of affordable second-hand vehicles in Australia."
Ms Chesters says councils like Bendigo's should immediately work with neighboring municipalities on building charging stations in public places to help entice more electric vehicle owners to travel into the region.
"So the City should look at building charging stations in the car parks they own and manage," she said.
Cr Metcalf said Bendigo's council had installed four charging stations at the QEO carpark, with others in Hargreaves Street and the Edward Street multi-storey carpark.
"The City is currently working with charging companies to identify suitable locations across Greater Bendigo to install new fast charging stations," she said.
"The City would welcome further funding from other levels of government to increase the number of charging stations across the municipality."
The government's eventual position on fuel efficiency standards and other electric vehicle matters could hinge on a consultation process underway right now.
"We are hoping to have something to release soon on the medium to longer-term plan for electric vehicles," Ms Chesters said.
The government had removed a tax and tariff to help make importing electric vehicles cheaper, she said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
