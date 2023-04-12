Bendigo Advertiser
Brightest and best named in BFNL 17-and-under representative netball squad

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 12 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:07am
Gisborne's Bella Connors is one of 14 netballers named in the BFNL's 17-and-under squad. Picture by Abby Hemphill
BENDIGO Football Netball League (BFNL) selectors have announced a 14-player netball squad to represent the league at 17-and-under level this season.

