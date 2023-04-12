BENDIGO Football Netball League (BFNL) selectors have announced a 14-player netball squad to represent the league at 17-and-under level this season.
As always, the end-goal will be qualifying for the Netball Victoria Association Championships finals, to be played in Melbourne on Sunday, June 18.
The squad, to be jointly coached again by Nicole Donnellon and Sharni McPherson, contains players from seven of the league's clubs, with Gisborne and Sandhurst best represented with three players each.
Castlemaine, Golden Square and Maryborough each has two representatives.
BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said Donnellon and McPherson brought a wealth of netball knowledge and growing levels of experience and success at BFNL, state, and regional academy levels, and would again mentor and develop the brightest BFNL netball talent.
The squad will play in tournaments at the Golden City Netball Association on May 7 and Echuca on May 14 before participating in the Association Championships regional qualifying tournament in Bendigo on May 21.
Tomlins said the BFNL sincerely thanked all players who were able to commit to the 2023 BFNL netball representative program for showing interest and attending the trial process.
"We congratulate all players who were selected for the initial 17-and-under squad, who may now receive opportunities to represent the BFNL in 2023," he said.
"We also thank all players who trialled for season 2023 and were unsuccessful.
"The overall quality of the recent trials were of an incredibly high standard which is exciting for the future of BFNL netball.
"The BFNL wishes all players the best with their future development and encourage them to trial for representative selection again in the future."
The full squad is: Kyla Byrne, Megan Wilson (Castlemaine), Bella Connors, Emma Joyce, Dash Taylor (Gisborne), Emma Keating, Holly Swatton (Golden Square), Millie Cassidy, Ella Patten (Maryborough), Reese Gilchrist, Neve Pinner, Jaida Raco (Sandhurst), Eden Clifford (South Bendigo), Layla O'Shea (Strathfieldsaye).
