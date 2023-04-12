BFNL 2023 season preview: Strathfieldsaye

A new-look forward line will shape Strathfieldsaye's quest for its fifth BFNL flag in the past 10 years.
In the months after last year's grand final loss to Gisborne, the Storm had eight players with senior experience - Kallen Geary, Jack Neylon, Riley Clarke, Fergus Payne, Jye Formosa, Tom Bennett, Jake Hall and Mason Wakefield - depart the club.
Largely by chance, rather than planning, they've replaced the departures with some exciting power forward of centre.
200cm Bendigo Pioneers' graduate Jed Brereton and Violet Town century goalkicker Jack Exell signed with the Storm, while the athletic Alex Powell is back for a second stint at Tannery Lane.
The ace in the pack for the Storm is the highly-talented Cooper Jones.
The former VFL-listed key forward had a shoulder reconstruction in the off-season and could return to the Storm line-up for the second half of the season.
That quartet added to Lachlan Sharp and James Schischka, who kicked 102 goals between them last year, gives the Storm an imposing look inside forward 50.
Athletic big man Caleb Ernst is also capable of causing havoc in the forward line, although he's likely to have a delayed start to the season because of injury.
"Our forward line will take a different shape,'' Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"Sharpy could spend more time up the ground. We've tried it in the pre-season and it's exciting for us because he's such a good (field) kick.
"Cooper won't be right until at least midway through the season, but his plan is to play.
"We're not putting any pressure on him. If his shoulder is okay, it's okay, if it's not, then we'll do what's best for Cooper given his history (of shoulder injuries).
"He's started to run, he's started to mark, but he hasn't started contested work yet.
"We're pretty excited to have him full-time at the club.
"Brereton might go back at times, but he'll mainly play forward who can pinch-hit in the ruck.
"Carlton VFL are looking to play him as a forward, so it's best for his development if we play him forward.
"He's got good hands and he's a nice kick for goal. At that size he'll be hard to match-up on."
Matt Harvey and Lachlan Bonney also return to the Storm after stints in Geelong and they'll add depth to the club's strong midfield group.
In defence, the Storm recruited experienced half-back Luke Webb - a former Geelong VFL squad member who was also part of premiership success with Geelong Football League club St Joseph's.
"Webb we went after because we lost experience in Kal Geary,'' Wilson said.
"He's a very good player off half-back, he sets up the play and he's a good leader."
The VFL will have a major bearing on the Storm's make-up, with star midfield duo Cal McCarty and Jake Moorhead (Essendon), Bode Stevens (North Melbourne) and Brereton (Carlton) all VFL-aligned.
"You're always going to lose some players, and some of them leave a big hole, but it's exciting for our next group and we'll continue to develop our youth,'' Wilson said.
"We've got some kids out of the under-18s that have got some potential to push up and there's still plenty of upside in our young players that have had one or two years of senior footy.
"We'll still have a fair list. There's going to be some players round one that are going to be pretty disappointed."
DISPOSALS
Jake Moorhead 683
Callum McCarty 474
Baxter Slater 453
Riley Wilson 389
Lachlan Gill 383
Daniel Clohesy 361
Patrick Blandford 316
Boden Alexander 316
James Schischka 306
Lachlan Ratcliffe 289
MARKS
James Schischka 156
Jake Moorhead 129
Lachlan Gill 120
Baxter Slater 114
Patrick Blandford 102
Riley Wilson 102
Joseph Mayes 97
Callum McCarty 92
Lachlan Sharp 89
Thomas Bennett 88
CLEARANCES
Jake Moorhead 117
Callum McCarty 100
Daniel Clohesy 69
Boden Alexander 62
Riley Wilson 57
Riley Wilson 55
Baxter Slater 55
Caleb Sheahan 30
Kallen Geary 26
Jack Neylon 25
Caleb Ernst 25
TACKLES
Boden Alexander 117
Daniel Clohesy 110
Jake Moorhead 81
Riley Wilson 76
Callum McCarty 72
Baxter Slater 63
Patrick Blandford 58
Mitchell Hallinan 57
Lachlan Gill 55
Jack Neylon 54
GOALS
Lachlan Sharp 56
James Schischka 47
Baxter Slater 25
Kallen Geary 20
Lachlan Gill 19
Riley Wilson 17
Riley Clarke 16
Jake Hall 13
Callum McCarty 12
Caleb Ernst 11
Last year: Ninth (4-14).
Coach: Steph Freemantle.
2022 best and fairest: Ava Hamilton.
Player gains: Claudia Collins, Ella Flavell, Macey Brereton, Remi Phillips, Ashley Evans.
Player losses: Eliza Hynes, Keely Jones.
Last A-grade premiership: Never won an A-grade premiership.
STRATHFIELDSAYE is shaping as one of the teams most likely to threaten the dominance of last season's BFNL top five.
Of the five teams, which missed finals last season, the Storm looks to have strengthened their playing list the most.
Added to their existing exciting and young talent base, there is plenty of reason to believe that the Storm, under reappointed coach Steph Freemantle, can make a swift and strong rise from last year's ninth position.
The Storm have brought in five quality players to the mix, headlined by a familiar face in the versatile Claudia Collins.
A member of the Storm's 2015 grand final team against Golden Square and a club best and fairest winner, Collins returns to Strathfieldsaye after a stint with Loddon Valley league club Bridgewater, which she coached to a premiership in 2018.
Collins shapes as the ideal replacement for goal shooter Eliza Hynes, who is not playing this season, but will likely alternate between attack and defence as she did with the Mean Machine last season.
The goal shooting stocks will be further boosted by the inclusion of Remi Phillips, from Melbourne.
Strathfieldsaye has strengthened all three areas of the court, with Macey Brereton, one of the HDFNL's best defenders in 2022, arriving from Leitchville-Gunbower, young midcourter Ella Flavell making the move from rival club South Bendigo, and former Warrnambool and Port Fairy player Ashley Evans joining the Storm after moving to Bendigo for study.
Freemantle described the influx of new playing talent as very exciting.
"We've worked hard on gelling everyone together. We've had three practice matches now, Colbo, Castlemaine and White Hills.
"Castlemaine was real early in the piece for both them and us. It was a good hit-out, but we were still figuring out where people fitted in.
The White Hills game, in particular, I was very happy with.
"Gisborne first-up is going to give us a really good idea of where we are at, so we are looking forward to that."
The Storm's existing talent is led by sisters Caitlyn and Ava Hamilton and Emmie Banfield, while rising defensive star Layla O'Shea will step up from the 17-and-under team at different points of the season.
Youngster Ava Hamilton was the club's best and fairest in 2022 following a standout year in the goal circle and will only get better with another year of A-grade netball under her belt.
Freemantle hopes a fresh-look Storm can make a huge leap across the board.
"With those new players, our other grades should be bolstered as well, so hopefully they'll end up looking better," she said.
"We should be much stronger than we were last year.
"Seeing what these girls can achieve together will be exciting to watch.
"The only way is up.
"My goal this year is to make finals. That's where we hope to get to and if we can work things out quickly, I think that's possible."
Without wanting to put too much pressure on the youngster, Freemantle indicated goal keeper/goal defence O'Shea would be a player to watch at some point in 2023.
"As we had a number of injuries last year, she played up in A-grade quite a bit for us and did a cracking job," she said.
"But she's still eligible for under-17s.
"We've had a chat with her about using that opportunity to really shine and grow in that age group and still have the chance to come up and play with A-grade as well.
"She certainly did not look out of place when she played up in A-grade."
The Storm will be chasing their first finals appearance since 2015.
They finished sixth in 2016, '17 and '19.
.................................
SEASON FIXTURE
STRATHFIELDSAYE
ROUND 1 - April 15
Gisborne (a)
ROUND 2 - April 22
Golden Square (h)
ROUND 3 - April 29
Castlemaine (a)
ROUND 4 - May 6
Sandhurst (h)
ROUND 5 - May 13
Eaglehawk (h)
ROUND 6 - May 27
South Bendigo (a)
ROUND 7 - June 3
Kangaroo Fla (h)
ROUND 8 - June 10
Maryborough (a)
ROUND 9 - June 17
Kyneton (h)
ROUND 10 - June 24
Gisborne (h)
ROUND 11 - July 8
Golden Square (a)
ROUND 12 - July 15
Castlemaine (h)
ROUND 13 - July 22
Sandhurst (a)
ROUND 14 - July 29
Eaglehawk (a)
ROUND 15 - August 5
South Bendigo (h)
ROUND 16 - August 12
Kangaroo Flat (a)
ROUND 17 - August 19
Maryborough (h)
ROUND 18 - August 26
Kyneton (a)
....................................
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.