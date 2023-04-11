The Bendigo Jockey Club is famous for being the Nursery of Champions because of its proud history of champion horses recording their first wins at the track.
Tuesday's meeting at the BJC probably didn't have any horses that will add their name to the Nursery of Champion honour roll, but it did produce a first win for a promising young apprentice.
Dakotah Keane produced a smart on-pace ride to guide Rusheen to victory for her boss, Mornington trainer Tony Noonan, in the Bendigo Aluminium Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
Noonan has trained many Group winners over the years, including a Bendigo Cup with Yammer.
Watching Keane win her first race on a horse from his stable gave the veteran trainer plenty to smile about.
"I've trained Bendigo Cup winners, but that was a great thrill,'' Noonan said.
"Young Dakotah has been with me for a while now and she never thought she'd ride a winner.
"It's her favourite horse and to ride her first winner she'll be an excited girl."
Keane's smile was as wide as the Bendigo track.
"It's a really good feeling,'' Keane said.
"It's taken me a while to get there, I've run a lot of seconds.
"To do it on this horse for my boss, Tony, it means a lot more.
"I've ridden him since he came to our stable, he's my little pocket rocket."
After a frustrating run of outs for the stable, Tuesday's win was the second on the trot for Rusheen.
The four-year-old gelding, who won on debut at Bendigo as a two-year-old, now has three career wins from 19 starts.
The most impressive winner of the day was first starter Valpantena in the Bendigo Mazda Maiden Plate (1300m).
Trained at Wangaratta by Renee Hoysetd, Valpantena came from second-last on the home turn to win in emphatic style.
The four-year-old gelding was last out of the barriers and looked in a hopeless position on the home turn, but once jockey Rhys McLeod guided him to the outside of the field he produced a barnstorming finish.
Valpantena started a $26 shot and was unwanted in betting, but that will be the last time he starts at those sort of odds.
He looks destined to be even better over a mile or further.
There was no luck for the local trainers on Tuesday.
The closest the locals came to recording a victory were seconds to the James Gould and Jessica Gleeson yards.
The Gould-trained Gojiboy ran second to Valpantena, while Gleeson prepared Defactor ran second behind short-priced favourite Vagrant in the final event of the day.
The Shane Fliedner-trained Salute to the Sun was third in the same race.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.