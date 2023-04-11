Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Prairie Poll Merino stud takes top prize at third Wimmera sheep show

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire McGauchie, Terrick West, Prairie, with the supreme exhibit, alongside Fabstock nutritionist Stephen Gates, Wagga Wagga, NSW, judges Belbourie stud principal Paul Hendy, Marnoo and Ben Hartwich, Ballyrogan. Picture supplied
Claire McGauchie, Terrick West, Prairie, with the supreme exhibit, alongside Fabstock nutritionist Stephen Gates, Wagga Wagga, NSW, judges Belbourie stud principal Paul Hendy, Marnoo and Ben Hartwich, Ballyrogan. Picture supplied

Terrick West Poll Merino stud, Prairie, has taken out the supreme exhibit at Victoria's first sheep show of the year, against some of the best-known studs from throughout Victoria and South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.