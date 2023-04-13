House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Located on a prime city-fringe street, this home welcomes you with its classic character and charm of Victoria's gold-rush heritage.
The beautifully maintained facade includes a front verandah opening to a cosy sitting room with polished timber floors underfoot and high ceilings overhead. Nearby are two good-sized bedrooms, a living area, and an immaculate bathroom with a freestanding bath.
A few steps farther, the dramatic impact of the rear bi-level extension is revealed, flawlessly transitioning between historical elegance to contemporary design. Embraced by glazing, that reaches into the void above, it is filled with eastern light and overlooks the private entertainment deck and landscaped courtyard.
Stylish and functional, the minimalist kitchen has an impressive marble-topped island and extensive drawers plus integrated dishwasher. Premium cooking appliances include an induction cooktop, gas oven and built-in microwave. Walls of hidden storage line the hallway to the laundry and a walk-in storage facility and wine cellar.
Spacious living has a gas-log fire and sliding glass doors that connect seamlessly with outdoor decking. This area has a stainless steel kitchen and a natural gas barbecue, ready for entertaining family and friends in style.
The home's upper level encompasses the main bedroom with walk-through robes, as well as an ensuite with a 1200mm walk-in shower and a marble-topped vanity with twin hand basins.
The adjacent mezzanine area provides uninterrupted views over the living area below and the lush green outlook of the rear gardens. Lined with library shelving, the mezzanine makes for an inspiring and creative workspace and a relaxing spot to retreat and read quietly.
Other appointments include ducted heating and cooling, under-stair storage and provision to install a future lift. Gate access is available via Rosalind Street to onsite parking and a double garage.
"This property is stunning, and the extension and renovation is clearly before its time," senior sales consultant Sue DeAraugo said. "Inspection will impress."
On the city's doorstep, this property has an enviable location within walking distance from the main shopping areas, schools and sporting venues. Enjoy fine dining, galleries, theatres and parkland.
