There was plenty of activities and entertainment for everyone at the Bendigo Easter Fair Society's Family Day at the Lake.
As part of the Easter Monday event residents and visitors were invited to Lake Weeroona for a day by the water.
Parents were able to enjoy various performances whilst the children "escaped" to the Kids Zone, with carnival rides and activities galore.
There were musical shows from The Australian INXS Show, Japanese Drummers, Army and Navy Jazz bands as well as the Chinese Lion dancers.
There was even a visit from the beloved Humphrey B. Bear at the Teddy Bears Picnic.
Organisers embraced the food truck feel with a wide variety tasty treats on offer for the whole family to enjoy.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
