Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Emergency services control gas leak in Rochester, warning removed

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated April 11 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The gas leak was detected on Edward Street, Rochester. Picture from VicEmergency website
The gas leak was detected on Edward Street, Rochester. Picture from VicEmergency website

UPDATE, 12.25pm: The incident in Rochester was declared under control at around 12pm on April 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.