UPDATE, 12.25pm: The incident in Rochester was declared under control at around 12pm on April 11.
The CFA has removed the hazardous material warning from the VicEmergency website.
EARLIER: Residents may notice a smell of gas as emergency services work to contain a leak in the state's north.
First responders were called to the scene on Edward Street, Rochester at 10.46am on April 11 after a gas leak was reported.
A CFA spokesperson said while ambulance services were not required, two Rochester Fire Brigade units and police attended the incident.
An advice warning was issued to Rochester residents, urging them to monitor the situation as it unfolds.
MORE NEWS:
While there was no threat to the community, people would need to avoid the area so first responders could work.
The CFA has asked residents to follow the instructions of police and emergency services who are on scene.
The spokesperson said a gas company had been asked to attend.
Police are on scene to control traffic in the area.
It is not yet known what caused the leak.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
The next update is expected by 1.30pm or as the situation changes.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.