Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Inner-city Queen Street is the prime location for this period home with noteworthy original features.
Wood panelling, ornamental ceilings, leadlight windows and fireplaces are among the early features inside the home.
A statement from its era is the grand front porch leading to double front doors and a reception area.
Rooms include two to three spacious bedrooms as well as two living areas, an attic space and a versatile home office.
The previously updated kitchen has timber cabinetry and a corner pantry. A space-saving European-style laundry is ideal and the central bathroom is tidy and functional. Ducted heating and cooling are installed for your comfort and convenience.
On a leafy allotment you will find a paved undercover entertaining area which leads to a secure rear garden. Onsite is a handy shed as well as a carport and open-air parking for two more vehicles.
Selling agents Mark and Tim of Belle Property said the site is approved for commercial zoning.
This offers the buyer opportunity to re-purpose the building in accordance with zoning provisions.
Alternatively, update the home or further develop (STCA) to create an inner-city family residence with character and class.
Inspection is highly recommended.
