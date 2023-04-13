Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 8
Located on a quiet road, this home is elevated and set back at the end of a sweeping tree-lined driveway.
It's the ideal setting for buyers seeking a peaceful lifestyle retreat or a hobby farm with excellent facilities for livestock and essential equipment.
Quality infrastructure is in place with fencing, pumps and two large sheds - one that is perfect for machinery and vehicles, and the other set up as a shearing shed.
The modern brick home is surrounded by a secure yard featuring established plants and a sprinkler system.
A verandah wraps around the house and extended undercover decking is at the front as well as the back. It creates a wonderful entertaining space with an open fireplace, and the front provides beautiful views across the valley.
Features inside the home include an impressive kitchen with two Bosch ovens, a dishwasher, and a servery window that connects with outdoor living.
High ceilings and spotted gum flooring bring a sense of space and comfort. The central living area boasts cathedral-style ceilings and a double-sided fireplace.
The property has holding yards, catching pens, two dams, water pump and rainwater storage. Onsite shedding totals more than 300 square metres with extras.
