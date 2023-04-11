Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Lucas Herbert returns to PGA tour action at RBC Heritage

Updated April 11 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert returns to the fairways at this week's RBC Heritage in South Carolina. Picture by Getty Images
Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert returns to the fairways at this week's RBC Heritage in South Carolina. Picture by Getty Images

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert will make his tournament debut at this week's rich RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.