Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert will make his tournament debut at this week's rich RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour.
Carrying a prize pool of $US20,000,000, the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina has attracted one of the strongest fields of the season, headlined by Masters champion and new world number one Jon Rahm.
Seven of the world's top-10 ranked players are in the field, including Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Max Homa.
Defending champion Jordan Spieth is also back at a venue he's performed well at.
Herbert has enjoyed a mini break.
The 27-year-old hasn't played since making the final 16 of the Dell Match Play Championship in late March.
Herbert played some brilliant golf that week before narrowly going down to Rory McIlroy.
A repeat of that form would put Herbert in the mix for a top-10 finish at the RBC Heritage.
