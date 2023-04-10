Bendigo Gift winner Bella Pasquali showed why she's regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Australian athletics when she won the women's Stawell Gift on Monday.
Best known as a 400m runner, the 16-year-old won the Bendigo Gift over 200m in March and then stormed home to claim Monday's 120m Stawell feature in the final stride.
In doing so, Wangaratta-based Bella went one better than her mother, Anna, who finished second in the 2015 Gift final.
Anna was beaten by Ballarat's Grace O'Dwyer in the 2015 final, but this time around Bella pipped O'Dwyer at the post.
"We love Gracie and the O'Dwyer family but it's good to get a win that mum couldn't," said Pasquali, who clocked a winning time of 13.55 seconds off a 7.25m mark.
"I remember a lot of my mum's races.
"She has come second a few times. I do remember that one (in 2015) and I used to say to her ' at least you didn't come last'.
"Back then I was eight so that's quite a long time ago."
O'Dwyer was second in 13.57 and Nicole Berridge was third in 13.63, both off 7m handicaps.
Bella Pasquali's father Wally also had an accomplished pro running career and was fifth in the 1990 Stawell Gift final won by Dean Capobianco.
Her next target is booking a spot on the Australian team in the 400m for the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago in August.
Meanwhile, Colac teenager Ryan Tarrant won the men's Stawell Gift.
Victorian teenager Ryan Tarrant has won the 141st edition of the men's Stawell Gift in a photo finish.
The 18-year-old won in a time of 12.23 seconds off a mark of 3.75 metres.
"Just wow," Tarrant said.
"I don't really know what to say. Just wow. I didn't expect it. So, to come out and win that is, well, out of this world a bit."
Pasquali and Tarrant each won $40,000 for their Stawell success.
Meanwhile, Bendigo's Kirrily Burnett finished ninth in Monday's final of the women's 400m.
Racing off a handicap of 60m, Burnett ran a time of 54.65 seconds.
Jake Hilson finished midfield in the final of the 800m.
Racing off a handicap of 44m, Hilson gave a 24m head start to eventual winner Jack Doderico.
Lonain Burnett was fifth in the final of the 550m and Greg Hilson was 15th in the 1600m frontmarkers event and 19th in the masters 1600m.
Ingrid Woodward was 13th in the masters 1600m and midfield in Monday's 3200m open event.
