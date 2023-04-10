Bendigo Advertiser
Bella Pasquali adds Stawell Gift win to Bendigo success

Updated April 10 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Bella Pasquali after winning the Bendigo Gift in March. Picture by Darren Howe
Bella Pasquali after winning the Bendigo Gift in March. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Gift winner Bella Pasquali showed why she's regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Australian athletics when she won the women's Stawell Gift on Monday.

