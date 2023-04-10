Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Dyson Daniels and New Orleans Pelicans face tough road to play-offs

Updated April 10 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels. Picture by Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels. Picture by Getty Images

A loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the final day of the regular season hurt the NBA play-off hopes of Dyson Daniels and the New Orleans Pelicans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.