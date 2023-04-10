A loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the final day of the regular season hurt the NBA play-off hopes of Dyson Daniels and the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Pelicans went down 113-108 to slip from the eighth seed to the ninth seed and they now have to win two games in this week's play-in tournament to advance to the play-offs.
The Pelicans host 10th seed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday (AEST), with the winner of that match to advance to an elimination game on Saturday (AEST) against the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers (seventh seed) versus the Timberwolves (eighth seed) contest.
If the Pelicans win both matches they'll enter a first round best-of-seven series against western conference top seed the Denver Nuggets.
Former Bendigo Braves' guard Daniels didn't play in the game against the Timberwolves, with Pelicans' coach Willie Green deciding to use an eight-player rotation.
Meanwhile, Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova is in doubt for the Sacramento Kings' opening round play-off clash with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Dellavedova underwent surgery last week on his fractured right index finger.
The Kings said Dellavedova will "begin rehabilitation immediately and is expected to make a full recovery." No timetable was given for his return.
The Kings-Warriors play-off series starts on Sunday (AEST).
The Kings finished third in the western conference standings while the Warriors were sixth.
Seeds for NBA play-offs and play-in tournament:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.