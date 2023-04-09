Attending the Bendigo Easter Festival Gala Parade was, for quite some time, one of my family's favourite traditions.
Easily one of my most colourful childhood memories, it's amazing to have joined the crowd this year, capturing each moment as a journalist.
Regardless of my age, the impact of this festival and the history behind it has never ceased to amaze me.
After my grandparents moved from Wycheproof to Bendigo 15 years ago, my parents would bring my sister and I down each Easter long weekend.
It was a family affair, with my cousins coming from Melbourne, making it one of the few times we were all together in one place.
Following a late night waiting for the fireworks, we would always get together Sunday morning and work out the best game plan for a day at the parade.
After some careful and meticulous planning from the adults, away we went to secure our spot.
Our favourite place was under a tree in the main street, and with an organised grandmother like mine, we were always there in the front row with the best view.
I remember watching on in anticipation as the floats and community groups went past, and maybe shied away when the Bendigo Chinese Association lions came close to the crowd.
Looking across at my family back then, I'll never forget the joy on their faces as they cheered the parade on.
Despite being a bit older and standing in a different position this year, not a lot has changed for me.
It's been a few years between parades, but I was still in awe of this year's line up.
Standing on the corner of Pall Mall and Mitchell Street, I couldn't help but get a bit teary, remembering all the fun we used to have.
What was more moving was seeing the enjoyment from younger generations, as well as the young at heart.
I think that's the magic of the festival, you can't help but enjoy every second.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
