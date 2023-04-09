Buckell, Rowe take out open titles in return of Dragon Mile

BENDIGO University Athletics Club's Matt Buckell and Tullie Rowe have added their names to the honour roll of open winners of the Bendigo Dragon Mile.
After a three-year hiatus due to COVID in 2020 and 2021 and rain in 2022, the Dragon Mile made its return on Sunday as part of Bendigo's Easter Festival.
About 220 competitors took part in the event, with divisions ranging from Grade 4 & Under through to 50-plus.
Raced along Pall Mall and View Street, competitors ran in chilly and windy conditions ahead of the keenly-anticipated return of the Easter Festival Gala Parade.
Buckell, 20, won the open men's in a time of 4:16.6 ahead of St Bernard's College's Charles Barrett (4:20.9).
Third was Harrison Boyd, who was the fastest in the Year 11-12 boys in 4:30.5.
"It feels really good to win it," Buckell said.
"There was an awesome crowd the whole way along the race and I played it tactically smart and that's what got me over the line. I'm really stoked with the result."
Rowe, 18, was the winner of the open women's in a time of 4:56.6 with the runner-up Brooke Williams (5:08.1).
Tully Lang was third while also winning the Year 11-12 girls in 6:02.4.
"I've been running in the Dragon Mile since I was in Grade 5, so it's pretty cool to win the open race," Rowe said.
"The conditions were a bit windy, but you don't really feel it because there's so many people around and such a great atmosphere, but the tailwind was definitely nice on the way back.
"We normally don't run with this many people watching, so it's really special."
As well as both being members of Bendigo University, Buckell and Rowe also race cross country with the Bendigo Bats.
GRADE 4 & UNDER GIRLS MINI MILE
1st - Florence Lapthorne
2nd - Lexie White
3rd - Emerson Arudell
.......................................
GRADE 4 & UNDER BOYS MINI MILE
1st - Archer Morley
2nd - Logan Shatwell
3rd - Maison Hooke
.......................................
GRADE 5-6 GIRLS
1st - April Wainwright
2nd - Elise Stoltz
3rd - Emma Colt
.......................................
GRADE 5-6 BOYS
1st - Beau Blythman
2nd - Charlie Fells
3rd - Xavier Mulqueen
.......................................
YEAR 7-8 GIRLS
1st - Alexa Schultz
2nd - Grace Mulqueen
3rd - Charlise McQueen
.......................................
YEAR 7-8 BOYS
1st - Tyler Fynch
2nd - William Blake
3rd - Fletcher White
.......................................
YEAR 9-10 GIRLS
1st - Abbey Reid
2nd - Genevieve Nihill
3rd - Zara Paul
.......................................
YEAR 9-10 BOYS
1st - Avery McDermid
2nd - Charlie Bannan
3rd - Thomas McArthur
.......................................
YEAR 11-12 GIRLS
1st - Tully Lang
.......................................
YEAR 11-12 BOYS
1st - Harrison Boyd
2nd - Tom Vardy
3rd - Thomas Ryan
.......................................
OPEN FEMALE
1st - Tullie Rowe
2nd - Brooke Williams
3rd - Tully Lang
.......................................
OPEN MALE
1st - Matt Buckell
2nd - Charles Barrett
3rd - Harrison Boyd
.......................................
40-PLUS FEMALE
1st - Sophie Hawken.
2nd - Kelly Burgess.
3rd - Rebecca Soulsby
.......................................
40-PLUS MALE
1st - Tony Maxwell
2nd - David Morrissey
3rd - Luke Brophy
.......................................
50-PLUS FEMALE
1st - Ruth Sandeman
.......................................
50-PLUS MALE
1st - Mile Bieleny
2nd - Phillip Barrett
3rd - David Cripps
