Welcome to the Advertiser's Easter Sunday live blog, come back throughout the day to stay updated with all that's happening across the region.
Today marks an Easter highlight in Bendigo, with thousands marching through Bendigo Advertiser's Easter Gala Parade and thousands more - camp chairs at the ready - lining the city centre to catch a glimpse of the vibrant event.
Along with the colour and excitement, we'll be showcasing familiar faces in the community and of course, the long-awaited return of imperial dragon, Dai Gum Loong.
Sunday's gala parade begins from 12.30pm. Tune in the Bendigo Advertiser's Facebook page to watch our live stream of the event.
Dai Gum Loong is making his way down the final stretch of the parade run, showing his glorious coat for the first time this year.
Thanks for joining in on the Addy's live blog and livestream, stick around throughout the rest of the day to see all the highlights across the Easter festival - it's not over yet!
Dai Gum Loong has officially hit View Street and has joined the parade in full-force.
It takes a whopping 130 bodies to carry the 125-metre long Dai Gum Loong, though by the crowd's reaction and the stunning intricacies of the dragon, it's all worth it.
Reports stated the sun was "glistening off the scales" off the majestic creature as he was readied to be taken, leaving one or two journos in awe.
The Bendigo Chinese Association and volunteers are making their way down the parade as we speak (type) and, boy, is he BIG!
This year is very special, we've been told at the Addy.
Among the animals are carps, Chi Lin, phoenix, butterfly, shrimp, crab and tiger and each one represents a different attribute.
Dai Gum Loong has made a start on his journey! We'll keep you updated on his movements.
Why is this a big deal? There was a likely chance of a dampener causing the dragon to remain in-house for another year, though without so much as a couple of drops of rain, he's officially on the runway.
It's his first solo appearance at Easter Sunday's parade, starting at View Street at the Rowan Street intersection, before heading down to Pall Mall and McCrae Street and ending at Bridge Street and the Golden Dragon Museum.
I'm hoping I didn't jinx it, but word on the street is that there's a slight delay on releasing the dragon.
Crowds have been told to expect around a 10-15 minute wait.
I suspect after three years of being inside the Golden Dragon Museum, Dai Gum Loong is needing a bit of extra time to show up rejuvenated and ready.
The whole parade has been incredible, but we're all thinking it - where are the stars of the show? They're coming.
For the meantime, enjoy this quick stroll journo Tom O'Callaghan had through town this morning (obviously not this quick, but you get the gist).
The tunes are well and truly on as the parade gets underway, the City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band has just made its way around the corner followed closely by the Bendigo Filipino Foundation Inc - vibrant colours as far as the eye can see.
We have a live video going on our Facebook page for those of you who couldn't make it to Bendigo or who would prefer a sweet parade viewing from your couch (no judgement).
The Addy has a few behind the scenes videos to share with you!
Reporter Tom O'Callaghan is on the ground having a chat with a few festival entrants, one very significant float is on the agenda.
See the behind the scenes with Make a Wish Foundation below:
SES has done is doing its dash through the parade with members packed into a boat on the back of one of their squad cars.
The orange suits and bunny ears seemingly go quite well together.
It's a tribute to the hard work the members commit, only Friday some attended a fatal accident before spending the following hours assisting at Vision Australia's Easter Egg hunt - rain and all.
Stay calm, it has begun!
The Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation has made an entrance, followed by some glittery, golden dancers giving the crowd a taste of what's to come.
With the weather taking a turn to sunnier skies (at the moment), imperial dragon Dai Gum Loong will be coming out of a three year hiatus.
He was awoken yesterday with the Awakening of the Dragon ceremony, photographer Darren Howe was on the scene and took some brilliant snaps - if I do say so myself.
The streets are filled with geared up attendees, many of whom set up shop hours ago to snag the perfect spot.
Thankfully, the weather is also taking slight turn with the sun peeking through where it can.
Our reporters are out on the ground, awaiting the arrival of some magnificent floats and hundreds, if not thousands, of entrants marching the roads in the spirit of Easter.
Here's a quick snippet of the festival before all its glory:
