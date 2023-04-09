The entire Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade route is lined with chairs and picnic blankets as people stake out the best vantage spots.
People began arriving before sunrise along View Street, Pall Mall, McCrae Street, Chapel Street and Bridge Street.
Mackenzie Lock and Emily Stephens were rugged up and sitting on fold-out chairs in the median strip in View Street.
Mackenzie's dad was beaten to his usual position a short distance away from where he eventually set up a site for his friends and family.
"I've come pretty much every year except for the few that didn't go ahead over the last three or four," Mackenzie said.
The parade has not run since 2020 because of the pandemic and then bad weather.
Emily is from America and is not sure exactly what to expect even with that country's penchant for parades.
"It is kind of different. We don't have a dragon," she said.
The parade is expected to begin at 12.30pm.
The Addy will livestream the event on its Facebook site for those who cannot make it down to the city centre.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
