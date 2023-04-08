Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Baby Jaycee a gallant second in Golden Easter Egg final

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 8 2023 - 10:17pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baby Jaycee and trainer Bob Douglas.
Baby Jaycee and trainer Bob Douglas.

Central Victorian greyhound Baby Jaycee ran a gallant second in Saturday night's Group One Golden Easter Egg Final in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.