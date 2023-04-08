Baby Jaycee a gallant second in Golden Easter Egg final

Central Victorian greyhound Baby Jaycee ran a gallant second in Saturday night's Group One Golden Easter Egg Final in Sydney.
Trained at Heathcote by Bob Douglas, Baby Jaycee started brilliantly from box one and led the field out of the straight the first time.
She maintained the lead until coming to the home turn when Simply Limelight gained a split on the inside and sprinted clear on the rails.
Baby Jaycee fought hard in the home straight, but Simply Limelight was too good on the night.
Simply Limelight ran a brilliant time of 29.48 seconds to defeat Baby Jaycee by less than two lengths.
Baby Jaycee beat the rest of the field clearly.
Her time of 29.61 seconds was just 0.02 of a second outside of the time she ran the week prior to win her semi-final of the Golden Easter Egg.
It was Baby Jaycee's second placing at Group One level and the $66,000 cheque for second place took her career earnings to just shy of $300,000.
The two-year-old only started racing midway through 2022, but has quickly developed into one of the best greyhounds in Australia for her Bendigo-based connections.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.