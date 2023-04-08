Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Harley Reid shines in Bendigo Pioneers' big win over Tasmania

By Adam Bourke
April 8 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingman Oliver Poole continued his good form for the Pioneers on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Wingman Oliver Poole continued his good form for the Pioneers on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A brilliant seven-goal-to-one second quarter set up the Bendigo Pioneers' impressive 38-point win over Tasmania in Saturday's Coates Talent League Boys clash at Arden Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.