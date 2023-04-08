A brilliant seven-goal-to-one second quarter set up the Bendigo Pioneers' impressive 38-point win over Tasmania in Saturday's Coates Talent League Boys clash at Arden Street.
Playing against Tasmania for the first time since the Devils knocked them out of last year's finals series, the Pioneers were superb in recording a 14.13 (97) to 8.11 (59) win.
The Pioneers' second quarter surge was some of the best football the club has played in the past 12 months.
They dominated across half-back and through the middle of the ground and their athletic forward line made the most of their opportunities.
The Pioneers kicked 7.4 to 1.1 to run a seven-point deficit at quarter-time into a 32-point advantage at the main break.
The Devils lifted their intensity after the main break, but the Pioneers answered every challenge and cruised to their second-straight victory.
Harley Reid gave the AFL recruiters at the game plenty to smile about.
The prospective number one pick in this year's AFL National Draft split his time in the midfield and in the forward line and had a huge impact on the game.
Reid had a swag of disposals and kicked two goals before being rested in the early stages of the final quarter.
Key forward Hugh Byrne produced his second consecutive classy performance, while big man Will Burke set the tone for the Pioneers. Midfielders Tom Evans and Oliver Poole were in the Pioneers' best players for the second-straight week.
Meanwhile, Tasmania proved too strong for the Pioneers in the Coates Talent League Girls clash.
After a tight first term at Arden Street, the Devils broke the game open in the second term by adding 3.4 to 0.1.
The Pioneers stayed in the contest by kicking the only goal of the third term, but the Devils held firm and surged clear again in the final term to win, 7.15 (57) to 4.1 (25).
Jemmika Douglas, Emma Dlaey and skipper Lila Keck were best for the Pioneers, while livewire forward Keely Fullerton kicked two of their four goals.
After a 1-3 start to the season, the Pioneers' girls now have a break from Talent League football until May 20.
The Pioneers' boys, who have a 2-1 record, are back on the park next Sunday when they host Gippsland Power at the QEO.
Coates Talent League Boys - round three
Bendigo 1.4, 8.8, 11.11, 14.13 (97) d Tasmania 2.5, 3.6, 5.10, 8.11 (59).
Goals - Pioneers: James Barrat, Hugh Byrne 3, Archer Day-Wicks, Harley Reid 2, Elijah Brown, Malik Gordon, Jobe Shanahan, Oskar Smartt.
Best - Pioneers: Harley Reid, William Burke, Hugh Byrne, Tom Evans, Archer Day-Wicks, Oliver Poole.
Coates Talent League Girls - round four
Tasmania 1.4, 4.8, 4.10, 7.15 (57) d Bendigo 1.0, 1.1, 2.1, 4.1 (25)
Goals - Pioneers: Keely Fullerton 2, Bryde O'Rourke, Brydi Lewis.
Best - Pioneers: Jemmika Douglas, Emma Daley, Lila Keck, Lexie Moss, Sasha Pearce, Bryde O'Rourke.
