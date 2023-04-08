Dragon will fly - rain, hail or shine

Today a dragon will roam Bendigo's streets and the crowds will be out in force to witness its arrival.
Not wintry weather, nor windy, rain squalls or forecasts of overcast skies has stopped the crowds from turning out for this year's festival.
And today should be no exception.
For the past two days people have braved the weather to soak up the atmosphere. Umbrellas and hoodies at the ready, they have wandered through the Pall Mall market, squealed on rides and delicately ate spiral-cut potatoes on sticks.
The warmth - both of venue and welcome - of the Mundy St book fair drew people inside to comb the tables for finds. A shout out goes to the patient volunteers who tallied up the costs and took payment to help Foodshare.
Another shout out goes to members of the SES, who turned out in the early hours of Friday morning to help at a fatal accident and then continued onto the festival where they volunteered.
Last night a big crowd brought their camping chairs into the city ready for the torchlight procession. They rugged up against the elements, determined to be there.
For the first time in four years The Bendigo Advertiser Easter Parade - and the wonders of dragon Dai Gum San - will be out on our streets today.
Even if it means co-ordinating the spectacle around rain.
The Advertiser's team, who has been out reporting and taking photographs all weekend, will be there to bring to you all the colour and fun.
We'll be enjoying it along with the thousands expected to line the streets. And for those unable to make it, check out our coverage on bendigoadvertiser.com.au, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Enjoy the rest of your Easter break.
