It's official, the dragon has awoken.
After three long years of being been stuck inside his Golden Dragon Museum home due to the pandemic and last year, unfortunate weather conditions, there's no doubt Dai Gum Loong has stirred following today's ceremony.
Thousands gathered to see the spectacle of a traditional celebration of lion and dragon dance on Easter Saturday, with performers radiating colour and palpable excitement.
If the effort of awakening the dragon with a show for the ages wasn't enough, he'd be sure to have lifted both lids following the lighting of a spectacular string of 100,000 firecrackers.
