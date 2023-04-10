The size of the trees may be little but the numbers of bonsai fans are big and Bendigo's Bonsai Club has once again gathered green-thumbs together for Easter.
President David Allen has been involved in the club locally for 25 years and he said it rivals some Melbourne clubs for numbers.
"We have about 75 members and for a town the size of Bendigo that's really, really good," Mr Allen said.
"Most clubs in Melbourne have similar memberships and considering how Melbourne's population is five or six million people, so Bendigo is doing pretty well."
Mr Allen was only 21 when he first read about the art form of bonsai which originated in China before being adapted in Japan.
"I tried a lot of things but the plants all died in our care," he said.
"Then I moved to Bendigo and in 1992 I was walking in the fair and found the bonsai exhibition and came in and went wow.
"I joined the club there and then and I've been here ever since."
While now predominantly associated with Japan, the art of bonsai first began in China as penjing or penzai.
Mr Allen said the Japanese took up the art and refined it with strict rules, whereas the Chinese were more "freelancing and free-flowing".
"That Japanese influence is still throughout the world of bonsai but each country changes slightly because they have different trees," he said.
"So the different species of trees require different treatments so we finish up with slightly different styling techniques but we always try and follow the Japanese rules."
Some of the key Japanese rules include that the height of a tree should be six times the diameter of the trunk with no crossing branches or branches that cross the trunk.
The tree should also be placed behind the mid-line of the pot, and to the left or right of the centre line with uniform, not layered, soils.
"The Australians have tried to develop their own style with the eucalyptus but sometimes the local trees don't like being brought down so if we're working with a gum tree they grow up," Mr Allen said.
"The moment you cut a branch and try to bring it down, the tree will let that branch die and it'll grow a new one that goes straight up, so we have to work with that type of thing."
Despite those tricky aspects of bonsai in Australia the club displayed dozens of native trees to show how members had managed to tackle native species.
Mr Allen said it was like having a pet and required a lot of dedication.
Another club member and bonsai lover David Logan has dozens of bonsai trees in-training and established, but said beginners should start with something sturdy like a jade plant or something similarly sturdy that required less watering.
Visit bendigobonsaiclub.org.au/ or call 0409 395 605 for more information on the club.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
