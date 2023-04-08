Fresh call for information on missing man last seen in Daylesford

Police are appealing for new information into the disappearance of a man last seen at his family holiday home in Daylesford in 2021.
According to Victoria Police Media, Esteban was last seen about 3.30am near Albert Street on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
At the time, the police Air Wing and Dog Squad joined SES volunteers to search for him.
Esteban, who resides in Patterson Lakes, is about 182cm tall with a medium build and has a slight limp when he walks.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black 2XU puffer jacket and was carrying a green satchel and tan coloured water bottle.
Police have released images of Esteban and jewellery he was wearing at the time that he went missing in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Esteban or with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
