Despite the drizzle, grins could be seen ear to ear across Bendigo today as carnival goers and easter egg hunters took to the first of four days of Easter excitement.
Photographer Noni Hyett braved the conditions to capture the day, stopping in to see the crowd at the Rotary Art Show, book-lovers at the annual Easter Book Fair and some delighted littlies scrambling for their share of the 85,000 eggs hidden at Rosalind Park.
And it wouldn't be Easter in Bendigo without some snaps of the carnival, too.
There were potatoes on a stick for as far as the eye could see coupled with shrieks of joy as amusement rides spun in full swing.
We'd love to see photos of how you are celebrating Easter! Send us your pictures and video through our Facebook page or by using #bendigoeaster on Instagram and Twitter.
